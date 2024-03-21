4 Zodiac Signs Might Struggle To Keep Their Cool During March's Full Moon

Aries season is in full effect, and if you haven’t already started to feel the fire sign’s brute energy, allow the next lunation to light up your inner warrior. The upcoming full Worm Moon is also a lunar eclipse. It arrives on March 25, 2024 at 3 A.M. ET (midnight PT), melts into the friendly sign of Libra. While every zodiac sign will feel their social batteries recharge, the most affected zodiac signs will be challenged to step outside the box and leave baggage behind.

Since Libra is the sign of relationships and balance, this full moon is focused on your social life and finding equilibrium between all sectors of your life. “The upcoming March full moon in Libra brings a harmonious but introspective energy that will encourage us to seek balance in our relationships, as well as our inner selves,” says Kate Van Horn, a tarot reader, psychic, and healer.

On March 25, you’ll feel pulled to reflect on your close relationships, particularly when it comes to finding common ground with others. If you’re one of the four signs most affected by the Worm Moon, though, you may struggle with keeping your cool.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Things are getting rocky in your partnership sector, Aries, so be ready for uncomfortable conversations. This lunation is about letting go of cyclical patterns that hinder your ability to show up authentically in your friendships.

“They may find themselves confronting issues related to balance and compromise in their closest connections,” says Van Horn. Reflect on the role you play in your relationships. If you face conflict, aim to find a middle ground without sacrificing your individuality.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Conflict may arise at home during the full moon, Cancer, so be extra intentional with how you approach domestic matters. Are you spending enough time tending to your sanctuary or quality time with your friends?

“Cancers may feel a tug-of-war between their desire for domestic harmony and their need for independence,” says Van Horn. While you may be tempted to avoid tough conversions with your to save face, she says, “It's a time to address any underlying tensions and focus on your emotional well-being.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

The full moon is taking aim at your sense of self, Libra. This isn’t the time to bend over backward to meet someone else’s standards.

Because the full moon is in your home sign, you may begin to question how you see yourself, how you see the world, and your relationships. “Libras may experience a heightened sense of self-awareness and may be inspired to make changes that align more closely with their authentic selves,” Van Horn says. Rather than fill your mind with self-doubt, create a vision board to imagine the kind of person you want to become.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

All eyes are on you this full moon, Capricorn — which is normally where you shine. But the opinions of others may weigh extra heavy. “Capricorns may face challenges related to work-life balance during this full moon,” Van Horn says. “They might feel the pressure to maintain harmony in their lives while striving for success, a goal and focus comes very naturally for them.”

Instead of carrying the burden of other people’s standards, get back to your roots. Pencil in time with your family, or savor being a recluse for a few days to recharge your social battery.

