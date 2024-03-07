March's New Moon In Pisces Will Breeze Right By 3 Zodiac Signs

Ready to tap into your intuition? The new moon enters visionary Pisces on March 10, 2024 at 5:00 a.m. ET (1:00 a.m. PT, shortly after Daylight Saving Time begins). While some may feel isolated in their thoughts, the zodiac signs least affected by March’s new moon will feel supercharged support as they bring their biggest aspirations to life.

New moons are a chance to shake off old energy and set intentions for the next two weeks (until the full moon arrives on March 25). Since la luna is currently in dreamy Pisces, it’s the ideal moment to access your subconscious and trust the journey ahead. “It’s all about tapping into our inner knowing,” says astrologer Lauren Ash.

If you’re lucky enough to be spared by the emotional intensity of this lunation, look forward to experiencing elevated psychic abilities.

The three signs who have it easiest this new moon are being supported by none other than creative Neptune, Pisces’ planetary ruler. “This month's new moon will create a powerful connection as the sun aligns with Neptune in Pisces,” Ash says. “This alignment will help us align our desires with our fantasies, providing opportunities for change.”

Keep reading to learn if you’re one of the zodiac signs least affected by the March 10 new moon in Pisces.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Take a load off, Aries, because the new moon is on your side. Wounded Healer Chiron and the north node (the point that denotes destiny) are sitting in your sign, easing any mental load that’s making it difficult to focus on your dreams.

This lunation is a good moment to establish new habits. “Now’s a great time to stash some money away in your savings account and take another look at your spending before the eclipses,” Ash says.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This new moon will feel like a weight lifted off your shoulders, Virgo. Lilith, which represents powerful energy, is opposing the new moon in your sign, “allowing you to heal all the relationship pain you’re carrying around,” Ash says.

“This month offers a chance for healing from past wounds of shunning, abuse, and gaslighting,” she says. This is a good moment to appreciate your partnerships — and who knows, maybe this refreshing lunation will bring along someone new.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Your loved ones are proving to be a solid source of support, Libra. It’s OK to ask for help when you need it, especially when it comes to your finances. “However, it's a reminder that true love is priceless and that the support of those closest to you is invaluable,” adds Ash.

Whether you’ve been feeling out of sorts lately or feel isolated from those around you, take this lunation as an opportunity to let your vulnerable side attract support.

Source:

Lauren Ash, astrologer