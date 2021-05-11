Your Guide To Making The Most Of May's New Moon

Astrology
It’s the perfect time to manifest.
The May 2021 new moon on May 11 is the last lunation before eclipse season, during which energy can get really chaotic. So if you’re trying to manifest your goals and work some moon magic before things get crazy, you’ll want to follow these new moon dos and don’ts.
This new moon takes place in the stable and sure-footed sign of Taurus, making it a powerful time to set solidly tangible plans for yourself. As a practical earth sign, Taurus energy asks us to be realistic, diligent, and hardworking about our goals.