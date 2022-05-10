Astrology

Your Guide To The Turbulent May Full Flower Moon Lunar Eclipse

Hidden truths will be in bloom.

Close up of the full lunar eclipse. The May full flower moon lunar eclipse 2022 peaks on May 15.
ANITA BLAKER/Moment/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

It's getting turbulent in the cosmos. Mercury retrograde is here and tension is setting the scene for the full flower moon lunar eclipse in elusive Scorpio, which peaks on May 15. This lunation is revealing shocking truths and hidden secrets. Gear up with these do's and dont's.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

DO: Release What No Longer Serves You

Lunar eclipses can only happen on a full moon, which is an ideal time to purge negativity, people, and situations that are keeping you from being your highest self. Use the transformative energy of the eclipse by writing letters and burning them, or etheric cord-cutting.

d3sign/Moment/Getty Images

Tap