Astrology
Hidden truths will be in bloom.
It's getting turbulent in the cosmos. Mercury retrograde is here and tension is setting the scene for the full flower moon lunar eclipse in elusive Scorpio, which peaks on May 15. This lunation is revealing shocking truths and hidden secrets. Gear up with these do's and dont's.
Lunar eclipses can only happen on a full moon, which is an ideal time to purge negativity, people, and situations that are keeping you from being your highest self. Use the transformative energy of the eclipse by writing letters and burning them, or etheric cord-cutting.