Astrology
Triple check everything.
Mercury retrograde is here again, and it's rocking the boat from May 10 to June 3. Mercury's backspin takes place in chatty Gemini and romantic Taurus, inducing major confusion around self-worth, finances, and relationships. Be prepared with these do's and don'ts.
The first half of Mercury retrograde takes place in its native sign, Gemini, meaning the usual chaos of tech issues and social media blunders are likely to ensue. Brace yourself for computer crashes, proofread captions, and think before you post.