These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Feel Blessed By May's New Moon

After a stormy period of cosmic drama courtesy of eclipse season and Mercury retrograde, the upcoming lunation is here to restore much needed good luck for all the zodiac signs. The May 2023 new moon resets the lunar cycle on May 19 as it ingresses into romance-oriented Taurus. This refreshing moment inspires us to take baby steps into a totally new chapter of our lives — one full of financial abundance and self-love. For the zodiac signs most affected by the May 2023 new moon in Taurus, these auspicious vibes are especially fruitful.

“This exalted new moon in Taurus will feel especially optimistic, thanks to a strong sextile with Mars in Cancer and Neptune in Pisces,” Lauren Ash, an astrologer, tells Bustle. “These aspects will create a harmonious energy that will have you feeling extra motivated and artistically inspired.”

New moons prompts stillness and renewal, encouraging us to rest, plan, and start new adventures. When la luna is stationed in Taurus, don’t be afraid to indulge in self-care. While this serene lunation is a blessing for all, it’ll be particularly fruitful for a lucky few. Keep reading to find out if you’re one of the three zodiac signs most affected by the May 2023 new moon in Taurus.

Taurus Zodiac Signs (April 20 - May 20)

Go off, Taurus babe! A newfound sense of self-confidence is blessing you with the fortitude to take action. Don’t be afraid to plant seeds; they’ll flower beautifully. “You’re making some major changes to how you’re showing up in the world,” says Ash. “And with both Mercury and Jupiter joining the party, this is a great time to speak your manifestations into reality.” Whether you’re expanding your financial horizons or tuning into your self-worth, this inspiring new moon is all about putting yourself first.

Cancer Zodiac Signs (June 21 - July 22)

Have you been eager for a change of scenery, Cancer? This lunation will shed light on your unconscious thoughts and desires — embrace them. Nothing is too grand to manifest. “Take advantage of Jupiter’s year-long journey through Taurus and work on grounding your aspirations in daily action. You want it? Work for it!” Ash says. After a long, hard day, retreat inward with a glass of pinot and a bubble bath.

Scorpio Zodiac Signs (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

You’re feeling the love under this new moon, Scorpio, although it might not be the kind of romance you’re used to. Taurus’ romantic energy will inspire you to spice up your love life by inviting new traditions into your life. (Think: weekly date nights or nights out with single friends.) “You’re being given a chance to deepen your connection with someone or possibly the opportunity to make new connections,” explains Ash. “Don’t rush, and remember to enjoy yourself.”

Source:

Lauren Ash, astrologer