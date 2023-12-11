In the age of dating apps, it feels like there aren’t many opportunities to have a rom-com rendezvous with your future partner anymore. Enemies at the workplace to lovers in secret, one-night stands that evolve into full-on relationships — whatever happened to plot-worthy love? Enter, the adorable new rom-com-inspired trend taking over TikTok, which allows couples to finally have their meet-cute moment and live out their sweetest Hallmark movie fantasies.

If you’re not current on all the latest rom-com lingo, a meet-cute is a “a cute, charming, or amusing first encounter between romantic partners,” per Merriam-Webster. So if you’ve seen an influx of TikTokers kissing random “strangers” on the street, this may be why.

How To Have A Meet-Cute On TikTok

It’s no secret that TikTokers like to romanticize their lives, but no expertly edited WFH vlog or inspirational OOTD can compare to the meet-cute craze sweeping the FYP right now.

The videos typically begin like any other TikTok that’s filmed in public — one person (let’s call them the main character) sets their phone down and steps away, seemingly to show off their outfit or capture some self-timer content.

In the background, another person (the main character’s IRL partner) walks behind them coincidentally — or so it seems. They bump into one another — a staple of meet-cute culture — stare deeply into each other’s eyes, and make out passionately as if they’ve just met the love of their life. It’s like a real-life rom-com in just 15 seconds.

If you really want to commit to the scene, your significant other can also spill a drink on themselves “accidentally” to lean into the quirkiness of the genre, just like @mariascudieri_ and their partner did.

Though the trend doesn’t appear to have an official name or hashtag attached to it, the associated sound (called “enesfy_Out of My League”) has been used in over 172.2K videos as of Dec. 11, so there’s no denying that the craze is bringing out the hopeless romantic in TikTok users everywhere.

It’s unclear who started the meet-cute craze, but creator @moritz_hau appears to be one of the earliest adopters of the trend. The user posted their version of the trend on Sept. 22 with the caption “Love at first bump,” and received over 2.1 million likes.

Whether you only get your fix during the holidays or watch a side-splitting tear-jerker every week, it’s impossible to deny the charm of the romantic comedy, especially the pivotal meet-cute scene. That’s probably why TikTokers are enjoying the new lovey-dovey trend so much, because, let’s face it, we all have a soft spot for rom-coms.