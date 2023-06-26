Ahh, dating apps. We love to hate them, but let’s be real: Apps can be great for meeting people you probably wouldn’t have met in the wild, and success stories are more common than they once were. If you’ve been single for a while, you’ve probably tried your fair share of sites, and maybe even have a favorite one to swipe through. But according to an astrologer, there’s a dating app that’s perfectly designed for each zodiac sign’s needs, which means the online dating service you’ve been using may not be the one that speaks to you spiritually.

If you’re still searching for your other half after countless swipes, dead-end text conversations, and not-so-great first dates, you could be looking in the wrong place. No, that doesn’t mean you have to start hanging around your local bar every night again, but you might need to make a new profile on an entirely different dating app. The people on the site you’re currently using may not want the same things you do, but thankfully you can quickly figure out which app is likely to have people who share your same values based on the characteristics of your zodiac sign. Here, astrologer Brilla Samay shares which dating apps best match each sign based on their personality traits and preferences, so you can spend less time swiping and more time narrowing down your soulmate search.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) John Lamb/Stockbyte Unreleased/Getty Images Aries never hesitate when it comes to acting on their instincts, which makes Tinder the perfect dating app for the impulsive fire sign. “The swiping feature allows them to quickly browse through potential matches and make instant connections, satisfying their desire for spontaneity and immediate gratification,” says Samay. Plus, the Tinder logo is literally a flame. Sounds like a match to me.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) brightstars/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Taureans seek stability in their lives and don’t have time to waste on flings and situationships. Just like the earth sign, the people who use Match are searching for something serious, which means Taureans are sure to find what they’re looking for on the classic site. “The app's reputation for long-term relationships and compatibility matching provides Taurus with a sense of security and reliability,” Samay explains.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Twitter/@Bumble Geminis aren’t afraid to take charge of a conversation — after all, they are the communicators of the zodiac. Because Bumble requires the woman to initiate the conversation in heterosexual flings, the app’s format allows Geminis to “explore their curiosity and engage in multiple conversations, keeping their social life active and interesting,” per Samay.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) P. Kijsanayothin/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Though it’s not exactly a conventional dating app, Samay believes Instagram DMs are a great place for Cancers to connect with their crush because they can “take their time getting to know potential matches through private conversations, catering to their need for emotional connection and a safe environment to express their feelings.”

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Bumble Leos love the spotlight, so it’s no surprise the dating app that best fits the fire sign is the Spotlight feature on Bumble. The feature allows the confident sign to put their best qualities on display for all to see, and Leos never miss an opportunity to brag about themselves.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) stockcam/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images Virgos crave structure and practicality, and appreciate a well-organized algorithm, too. “eHarmony, with its comprehensive matching algorithms and emphasis on long-term relationships, suits Virgo's approach to love,” shares Samay. “The app's concise and systematic process aligns with Virgo's preference for following the rules of love and finding a partner who shares their values and goals.”

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Twitter/@Hinge Libras have the power to charm (and flirt with) just about everyone they meet, but they also desire genuine connection, too. Because of this, Samay believes Hinge is the ideal app for the air sign because they can still get their flirt on while also using features like audio prompts to help form those deeper connections.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 22) Twitter/@AshleyMadison “Scorpio individuals are known for their intense passions, secrecy, and sometimes unconventional desires,” says Samay. “Ashley Madison, a dating app catering to individuals seeking discreet affairs, aligns with Scorpio's secretive nature and exploration of their more taboo interests.” Hey, you gotta meet somewhere, right?

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Twitter/@TourBarCom As the adventurer of the zodiac, it makes sense that Sagittarians would want to find someone who shares their love of travel. With a site like TourBar, the fire sign can easily meet up with singles in a new city who also have a passion for exploration and experiences.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Twitter/@Raya Capricorns know how to play hard, but they love to work even harder. That’s why Samay considers Raya to be the dating site that suits the earth sign the best because the app's “business features and networking opportunities align with Capricorn's practical mindset.”

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Twitter/@MeetMindful As the humanitarians of the zodiac, Aquarians have a knack for building deep, meaningful connections with others. MeetMindful offers the air sign the opportunity to foster those relationships, thanks to its mission of matching its users with intention.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Twitter/@okcupid Pisces need a site that lets them to their dreamy, imaginative selves, which is why OkCupid is the place to be for the water sign, according to Samay. “The app's in-depth profiles and compatibility questions allow Pisces to express their emotions and values more openly, connecting with individuals who resonate with their dreamy and idealistic nature,” shares the astrologer.

Source:

Brilla Samay, astrologer, mentor, and spiritual advisor