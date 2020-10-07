Mercury Retrograde Is Going To Stir Up Some Drama At Work

Ready or not, the year's final Mercury retrograde period officially begins on October 13, kicking off three weeks of miscommunications, scheduling struggles, and tech troubles. Because of the nature of all that planet Mercury rules in astrology (which includes thinking, scheduling, and sharing information), it'll be good to know how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect your career, because it'll be hitting each zodiac sign differently.

Mercury retrograde fall 2020, like all of Mercury's backspins, can be a total headache for our professional lives. During autumn's upcoming retrograde, Mercury will spend the first two weeks in Scorpio, which will uncover deep truths and bring out everyone's most sarcastic edge and paranoid thoughts. Avoid sticking your nose in other people's business at work, as you may get caught or stumble upon information that you'd have been better off without. It'll then cycle back briefly into Libra at the end of its retrograde journey, which will shift a focus onto communication and understanding within partnerships. Be especially careful with your words during the final days of October and beginning of November, as tensions, past dramas, or general confusion could easily crop up between you and your boss, colleagues, or business partners.

Mercury's tri-annual backspins are also notoriously inauspicious times to try to start new projects or sign contracts. "Mercury retrograde is frequently associated with the past [and] offers us a chance to learn and correct our past mistakes," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. That said, it's an ideal time to circle back to work projects, professional goals, or job opportunities that you never followed through with in the past and try to reignite the energy.

Check out how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect each zodiac sign's career so you know what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You'll want to make good on any debts or catch up on overdue projects owed at work now, Aries. If you've been hiding something at work, it could get exposed during this retrograde, so do what you can to bring some transparency, even if simply means telling someone you need some extra time to get things done. It'll also be easy to get swept up into an unhealthy work-life balance, so ensure you're setting proper boundaries.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Sort out any issues within your one-on-one relationships at work — whether that's with close colleagues, business partners, or with your supervisors. If you've had unresolved tensions boiling up, they're likely to resurface now, which could manifest in some drama if things aren't thoughtfully and mindfully talked through. Call on patience to get you through any tough workplace conversations productively.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury is your ruling planet, Gemini, so you'll feel the retrograde confusion in a big way. Expect lots of wrenches to be thrown into your usual workflow, causing major distractions, added stress, and a sense of disorganization. Try to go with the flow of scheduling errors, and give yourself some leeway with transportation or meeting times in case you find yourself running late.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Instead of taking a leap of faith or trying to implement a new career plan during the retrograde, hold off until the planet stations direct on November 3 to avoid hitting disheartening snags, Cancer. You don't want to put a damper on the things you're passionate about, so spend the coming weeks putting together some creatively inspiring professional mood boards and smoothing out future work plans.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Things in your personal life will likely feel a bit messy, emotional, and out of control right now, Leo — so don't be too hard on yourself if you find that it's pulling some of your attention away from your career. It can be hard to focus on work the way you normally would when you're trudging through so many past memories, so try to put off any major projects until after the retrograde when your mind will feel clearer.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Your email inbox is a mess, your brain is in a fog, you're perpetually running late, and expressing yourself feels like trying to solve a riddle. It's never easy when your ruling planet Mercury goes into a retrograde, Virgo, so the best thing to do is slow down and take some deep breaths. Restructure your to-do list, re-read your emails before hitting send, and don't get too frustrated if you overlook or mix up little details.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

This retrograde could be a tough one on your finances, Libra, and it might bring up some frustrations about whether or not you're being valued and compensated for your worth at work. If you're unhappy with where things stand financially, make a plan and bring up your concerns after the retrograde ends. Additionally, this is a great time to reevaluate where you spend your hard-earned cash, so revise your budget now, too.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

With the retrograde taking place in your home sign, Scorpio, you'll feel its dizzying effects in a deep and intense way at work. Be conscious about your communication style now, as it'll be easy to get edgy, paranoid, unnecessarily competitive, or misinterpret what someone's saying. If you feel like you can't access your intuition the way you're used to, take some time out of the spotlight in an effort to avoid drama.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Don't be surprised if you have a hard time focusing on work or keeping up with your day-to-day duties, Sag. This retrograde asks you to do some deep, spiritual healing and prioritize time alone, so you might want to temporarily step away from the group projects and post-work happy hours. Focus on solo projects and try to carve out some extra space to slow down and take time away from the stresses of your job.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

You're one of the zodiac's most determined, focused, and hardworking signs, but this retrograde will have you reviewing your place as part of a team at work. Expect for struggles to show up within the group dynamics of your workplace and for past disagreements and dramas to surface. Instead of avoiding collaborative projects, this is a chance to work out the kinks among your crew of colleagues.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

The retrograde is hitting the career sector of your chart specifically, Aquarius, which could make everything at work feel topsy turvy. It may feel difficult to make any progress on your professional goals right now, and that's OK. Instead, focus your efforts on reviewing your current trajectory. Slowing down to check your work will only speed up your progress, so allow yourself to spend this time making adjustments.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Making plans to further your education, branch out into a new field, or take a job in another country is amazing, Pisces — but this retrograde won't be the most opportune time to act on any of these things. Instead of spontaneously acting on them, start sifting through the many facets of your higher-minded goals and deciding which you should go for down the road.