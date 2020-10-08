Mercury Retrograde Is Coming For Cuffing Season

In case you can't already feel its energy lurking, Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will begin its backspin through our lives on October 13 through November 3, marking the last Mercury retrograde of the year. We happen to be on the brink of cuffing season 2020, so this retrograde can present challenges when it comes to finding romance or keeping it alive. However, if you arm yourself with information on how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect your love life, then you have a better chance of making it work for you.

Mercury retrograde periods are known for causing communication drama, botched plans, and unclear thinking, which can make things messy in relationships. It can cause confusion on the dating scene, too — but that doesn't mean you have to close yourself off to love for three weeks. "Retrogrades aren’t a death sentence for dating or relationships," astrologer Lisa Stardust tells Bustle. "Mercury is moonwalking from deep Scorpio to relationship oriented Libra, so love is in the air." It'll spend the first couple weeks of its backspin in Scorpio, which could bring out emotionally defensive streaks and even leak secrets in relationships. But once it rolls into Libra for the final six days of the retrograde, we'll be more agreeable and dedicated to clearing up communication conflicts within romance.

If you're single, apps and online dating sites actually has its perks. While Mercury retrograde can cause tech troubles, getting to know a match via text gives you a chance to choose your words carefully and re-read things before hitting send. Additionally, Mercury retrograde in Scorpio loves to do some online sleuthing and uncover hidden truths, so it's a good time to lurk a potential date's profile — you might dig up some make-or-break information that could have been overlooked at another time.

Get the scoop on how Mercury retrograde fall 2020 will affect your zodiac sign's love life so you know what to expect.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

The worst thing you can do for your love life during this period, Aries, is to be murky about your boundaries or to hide your true desires from your partner. "Setting boundaries with yourself and others may be a challenge, but having the define-the-relationship talk with your potential partner is imperative," Stardust says. "Knowing where you both stand with the other will calm anxieties around your romance."

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde might make the dynamics and communication within romantic relationships feel tense or confusing, but the best way to counter it is by finding the common ground — and the same is applicable if you're on the dating scene. "You will be able to find your ideal match this retrograde by connecting with someone you have something in common with," Stardust says. Keep an eye out for people who share mutual friends or who have the same hobbies you do, and strike up a conversation.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

It's good to stay busy, Gemini, but don't burn yourself out so hard that you neglect your current relationship or miss a chance at love. "You tend to take on too many projects at once and now the overenthusiasm you have for your professional advancement is creating problems in your dating life," Stardust says. Commit to reprioritizing your to-do list to allow more time to nurture your relationship.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Between Mercury retrograde and social distancing, it can be hard to plan for the future — but that doesn't mean you can't have some romantic retrograde fun by flirting with someone new or planning some impromptu fun with your partner. "Try a virtual date with your new crush," Stardust says. "This will prove to be the best way to have fun together and make some new memories." Enjoy the moment, and don't worry too much about making anything last forever.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

This retrograde can bring out some fears around vulnerability in your current relationship (or in potential new ones). "Finding the right words to express your desires may be challenging at this time," Stardust says. "Try to share tidbits of your childhood or personal life in order to let [your romantic interest] know you’re trying to get closer." You don't have to lay your whole heart out on the table, Leo, but make sure you're not bottling anything up inside right now — let your feelings out slowly.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Our thoughts tend to get mixed up during Mercury retrograde, so be careful what you express through your words and actions, as it could be easy for a love interest to misinterpret your intentions. Conversely, you might find yourself entangled in a romantic situation without having all the details first — only to find out later it's not what you're looking for. "Before you jump right into a commitment, try to weigh out your other options," Stardust says.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Maintaining values and standards in love are important, Libra, but this retrograde could make it hard for you to see things clearly when it comes to a current or potential romance. "You love to be in love, and that’s cool, but sometimes you pick partners who aren’t emotionally available or not on the same wavelength as you," Stardust says. Listen to your gut instincts — not the love song playing in your head — and wait until you're absolutely sure about someone to make any major romantic commitments.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

With Mercury retrograding in your sign, you'll likely feel the effects in a big way — which means that forner flames are likely to come washing up onto your shores. "Before you let [your ex's] energy bring you down or intimidate your current partner, try to find humor in this situation," Stardust says. Dealing with the past and finding closure is a big part of what this retrograde is about, so be open with all parties about where you stand.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You're lost in a total retrograde brain fog during the coming weeks, Sag, so communicating your feelings in love will be a challenge. "Your intentions may be misunderstood at this time, therefore it is important for you to be clear and straight up from the beginning," Stardust says. "Draft messages before hitting send to avoid miscommunications and drama."

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

You might find that this retrograde causes major mix-ups in your social life, Cap — so even if you want your crush to intermingle with your friends, it's best to keep your work, love, and social lives separated over the coming weeks in order to avoid any unnecessary drama or confusion. "You don’t want to rush a good thing by being too overzealous," Stardust says.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

Work is likely to feel overwhelming under this retrograde's shadow, Aquarius, so let your partner know if you're feeling stressed. Single? Take things slow right now instead of rushing into anything serious. "Spend time connecting and getting to know your dates better," Stardust says. "Have a few friendly text exchanges then meet up in neutral ground." Casual, low-expectations dating will be the easiest to keep up with during these weeks.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Margaret Flatley/Bustle

While the retrograde can certainly cause some mental mix-ups, you'll have more luck when it comes to connecting with a catch in a lighthearted way. "As long as your confidence is high, you’ll be able to charm your way into someone's heart," Stardust says. Try to branch out and download a new dating app or say yes to someone who seems different than you.