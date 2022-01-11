Astrology

Mercury Retrograde Winter 2022 Do’s & Don’ts

Double-check everything.

By Brittany Beringer

Buckle up. On Jan. 14, the planet of communication will be spending its backspin in unpredictable Aquarius and no-BS Capricorn — so expect shocking truths, and beware of ex flings. Prepare for Mercury retrograde’s cosmic drama with these do's and don'ts.

DO: Double-Check Your Tech

Not only is technology super sensitive during Mercury retrograde, but it's stirring the pot in tech-obsessed Aquarius, so expect there to be glitches in your phone and social media to get wonky. Save your work often, fix your spelling, and check your emails.

