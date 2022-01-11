Astrology
Double-check everything.
Buckle up. On Jan. 14, the planet of communication will be spending its backspin in unpredictable Aquarius and no-BS Capricorn — so expect shocking truths, and beware of ex flings. Prepare for Mercury retrograde’s cosmic drama with these do's and don'ts.
Not only is technology super sensitive during Mercury retrograde, but it's stirring the pot in tech-obsessed Aquarius, so expect there to be glitches in your phone and social media to get wonky. Save your work often, fix your spelling, and check your emails.