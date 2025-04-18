How Millennial & Gen Z Energy Shows Up Differently In Each Zodiac Sign

There are plenty of differences between the tendencies and trends of Gen Z and Millennials. Think chevron print versus checkers, skinny jeans versus baggy ones, or making a Millennial duck face versus the Gen Z pout. But when it comes to your zodiac sign, are you likely to identify different traits based on what generation you were born in?

These social groupings span about fifteen years, and people born between 1981 and 1996 are considered Millennials. Meanwhile, Gen Z includes those born between 1997 and 2012. Innovative and eccentric Uranus, spiritual and elusive Neptune, and transformation-bringer Pluto can tell you a lot about what makes people born during a certain period tick. These three distant planets are quite literally known as “generational planets,” given their slower rotation through the zodiac.

Celestial bodies like the sun, Mercury, and Venus switch signs monthly, while the moon enters a new sign every few days. But the influential generational planets stay in the same sign for many years, bestowing much larger groups of people with a shared set of cosmic undercurrents.

In the case of Millennials, the most significant astrological force defining their generation is Pluto in its home sign of control-seeking Scorpio. Pluto transited through this intense water sign from 1983 to 1995, meaning that all Millennials — except those born during the very first or last transitional years of their generation — will have this planetary placement. It takes more than 200 years for Pluto to return to a zodiac sign after it leaves, so Millennials are the only living people who will share Pluto in Scorpio.

Controversial and edgy trends dominated the Pluto in Scorpio years and the generation’s subsequent culture — think ‘90s goth and emo trends. It’s no surprise that so many Millennial trends were provocative, given Scorpio’s mysterious nature.

For Gen Z, they have Pluto in free-spirited Sagittarius. Pluto entered this wild-hearted fire sign in 1995 and remained here until 2009, meaning this transit spanned the majority of Gen Z’s birth years. In Sagittarius, Pluto takes on an unyielding desire to know more and find the truth, so it makes sense that Gen Z found themselves so deeply entwined with the World Wide Web and the vast reach it provides to them.

Loads of factors can color how your zodiac sign expresses itself, and the generational planets are one of them. Here are some differences that you might pick up on between Millennial and Gen Z people of each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Aries can be impulsive, headstrong, and independent. The complicated truths that come with deep emotions and intimate relationships are especially important to Millennial Aries. These cosmic rams feel things on a deep level, so they tend to get more emotionally intertwined in things than their counterparts of other generations. Gen Z Aries tend to be much more true to their fiery and impulsive nature. They’re constantly overhauling their personal belief systems and seeking new perspectives, and they’re not afraid to change their mind once they see things from a different point of view. These Aries are natural-born seekers who want to squeeze as much adventure out of life as possible.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tauruses are independent and hardworking creatures, but Millennial Tauruses tend to embrace extremely transformative relationships throughout their lives, even more so than other members of their sign. Their grounding and pragmatic nature can also serve as an important mirror to others, making them some of the best people to go to if you want real, solid advice. Gen Z Tauruses are just as powerful, but their gifts are in their more intuitive senses. They can feel things deeply and emotionally, giving their natural pragmatism an otherworldly edge. These cosmic bulls aren’t afraid to embrace the darker and more complicated parts of life, and their journey through life teaches them to be more vulnerable.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) All Geminis are busy-bodies, but one might notice that Millennial Geminis are especially productive and serious about their work. To-do lists never end for this generation of cosmic twins, and they seek to do things differently when it comes to getting things done and building systems. When it comes to Gen Z Geminis, they’re much more defined by their innately “twin” sense of duality. Relationships are especially karmic and life-changing for these Geminis, as the people close to them will have major lessons to teach them and vice versa.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) As emotional water signs, Cancers are naturally creative, but Millennial Cancers are some of the rawest and most unfiltered visionaries of the bunch. They are extraordinarily serious about their means of self-expression, and their hobbies aren’t just hobbies to them — they’re extensions of their passions and uniqueness. While creativity is the gift of Millennial Cancers, Gen Z Cancers may find themselves leaning into their healing gifts instead. Cancers are naturally sensitive, but these cosmic crabs have an innate way of picking up on the needs of others and finding ways to bring balance to the world around them.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Leos are ruled by the sun, so they always have a way of shining — but Millennial Leos have rivers that run especially deep. Beneath their sparkly exterior is a powerful sense of nostalgia and a meaningful connection to their past. They may seek the spotlight a little less than other Leos, instead leaning into a richer and introspective inner world. On the other hand, Gen Z Leos are some of the most passionate people around. They feel the need to follow their heart at virtually any cost, and they’re willing to risk it all in the name of romance, inspiration, or a creative endeavor. Self-expression is more important to them than virtually anyone, and stamping their vision into the world through the arts is a must.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) Not all Virgos need to rock the boat or say everything on their mind, but Millennial Virgos are more unafraid than any other to speak their truth. When they have something to say, people are going to listen, so these practical and logical thinkers need to share their visionary ideas, even if they’re unsure the world is ready to hear them. In contrast, Gen Z Virgos are more private than their Millennial counterparts. They’ve got a rich inner landscape and a deep connection to their past, so introspection is a lot more important to them than the outward expression of their ideas.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) All Libras love beautiful things, but Millennial Libras are especially prone to materialistic instincts. Art, luxury, and earthly delights are important to these cosmic balancers, and they might be especially ambitious about worldly endeavors. When it comes to Gen Z Libras, they’re much more attuned to the social instincts of their sign — and much less likely to be a people-pleaser than most Libras, too. They’re unafraid to speak up about justice and state what they believe is right, even if it rocks the boat, making them wonderful advocates for social change.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Scorpios are considered a dark horse of the zodiac, and there’s no one truer to their sign than Scorpios born in the Millennial generation. Pluto is one of Scorpio’s ruling planets, so having this small but mighty celestial body at home in their sign, right alongside their sun, gives them an intense and powerful edge that can make them come off as even moodier and more mysterious than other Scorpios. They’re constantly seeking depth, truth, and unfiltered realness. On the other hand, Gen Z Scorpios tend to get deeply caught up in worldly and material pursuits. They might come off as especially cutthroat when it comes to acquiring financial success and usually have an easy time achieving their tangible goals. This generation of Scorpios is learning to temper their urge to possess things with generosity, and their relationship to desire will transform throughout their lives.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarians love to explore new ideas, but those born in the Millennial generation tend to be more introspective, private, and spiritual than most. These cosmic archers love to explore all things esoteric and mysterious — think dreams, meditation, or other mystical practices. They might not wear these interests on their sleeve, but if you get them going on a subject, you’ll see how deep their connections are. Gen Z Sagittarians tend to be more outwardly intense than their Millennial counterparts. Having transformative Pluto aligned with their sun signs gives their personality an incisive edge, imbuing them with a seductive allure and a powerful presence. They can be a little intimidating, but once you get to know them, you’ll see that they’re dedicated to truth and freedom.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Capricorns are known for their leadership skills, but Millennial Capricorns are even more visibly influential. Groups of people will naturally gravitate toward these hardworking earth signs and look to them for guidance. While many Capricorns prefer to work behind the scenes, these cosmic goats are especially teamwork-oriented and excel when they gather up a group of like-minded people to support a shared goal. Gen Z Capricorns tend to be much more true to this sign’s solitary and introspective side, preferring to go after their greatest goals solo. Capricorns usually have lots of worldly ambitions, and success is important to them. But those born in Gen Z are usually on a more spiritual journey that involves letting go of their sense of ego and surrendering to something bigger.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) All Aquarius people are here to make a unique mark on the world, but this is especially true for Millennial Aquarians. They’re some of the most ambitious and talented water bearers, and they might find that they have a divisive presence, both in their careers and in the world at large. They’re fully unafraid to balk at tradition and pave their own way. Then there are Gen Z Aquarians, who are some of the most influential and intense around. They feel a strong pull toward creating a better future in the world and will go to great lengths to organize people and achieve their visionary goals, but their goals are usually more collective in nature. They’re deeply connected to humanitarian issues and inherently understand that what affects one group of people affects everyone else, too.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Pisces are free spirits by nature, but the desire to absorb knowledge and wisdom from all corners of the world is practically insatiable in a Millennial Pisces. They might find that they completely rehaul their entire belief system over and over in their lives, which is why it’s important for them to keep an open mind and seek out perspective-shifting experiences. Gen Z Pisces, on the other hand, are extra ambitious. They aren’t here to sit around and get lost in a fantasy world — they know what gifts they’ve been given in this life, and they intend to use them to make a difference. These cosmic fish tend to be more success-oriented and career-driven than other members of their sign, and they aren’t afraid to rock the boat by breaking the rules.

Nina Kahn is Bustle’s resident astrologer and tarot reader.