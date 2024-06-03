Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, June 3

Philosophical Jupiter is linking up with Pluto this morning. Information learned under this alignment inspires you to speak up and share your thoughts on world issues.

The moon is now in stability-loving Taurus, bringing a slow and grounded start to your week. Get your priorities in order and schedule well-needed personal time.

Maintaining your focus is an increasing struggle as Mercury, the planet that rules over your mindset, shifts into restless Gemini. Limiting distractions will help you maintain a productive workflow — put your phone on Do Not Disturb.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Excessive note-taking isn’t as productive as it seems. Offload your ideas onto your friend or team member — someone who is organized and can turn them into a plan.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Think on your feet. Quick and clever changes to your routine will help you make better use of your money and time.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Don’t hold back your questions when you are unsatisfied. Other people are silently waiting for you to say what’s on everyone’s mind.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Thoughts about the past are distorting how you interpret information in the present. Notice what is causing you to feel anxious and you will see more clearly.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Sharing your thoughts with friends will give you much to consider. Text or call someone during your lunch break to get a second opinion on your goals and plans.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Don’t be too invested in other’s ideas and opinions, or you’ll find yourself adapting your own to keep their interest. Prove that you can think for yourself at work.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

A thirst for knowledge draws you toward new avenues of learning and exploration. Reading about romance or philosophy will impart tremendous wisdom.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Your over-enthusiasm could cause you to misinterpret a situation or overlook important details. Pay attention to what goes unsaid and do your research.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

When someone asserts an opinion that you can’t agree with, assess what has led them to think as they do. Take in the bigger picture.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Do one task at a time and see it through to completion. Stretching yourself too thin will cause you to neglect your responsibilities in favor of less important activities.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

A creative outlet will ease your mental tension. Make time for projects, hobbies, and dating to keep your day lighthearted and fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Inconsequential details are causing distractions. Bring your focus back to the present moment when you lose yourself in a web of ideas and information.

