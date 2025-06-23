Here’s Your Horoscope For Monday, June 23

The Moon is in Gemini this morning, kicking off the week with curious, restless, distracted energy. Lighten up and let go of the pressure to have a solid plan. Today is for loosely flowing with ideas, not pinning down rigid perfection.

Self-doubt and confusion rise as the Sun locks horns with Neptune. It may be difficult to trust your instincts today, and you could accidentally misrepresent your intentions, causing misunderstandings to form. Avoid making major decisions or having serious conversations until everyone regains clarity.

Aries (March 20-April 18) Your confidence may be knocked by idealistic expectations. Release the pressure to present yourself in a perfect light. Expressing yourself will become easier once you accept that you aren’t the same person you once were.

Taurus (April 19-May 19) Distinguishing facts from feelings may be difficult today. Your worries and fears could cloud your judgment and cause you to misread a situation. Writing down your concerns will help clarify how your emotions color your perspective.

Gemini (May 20-June 19) Moments of shyness or insecurity are surfacing. You may doubt your place in a group or your ability to achieve your aspirations. But your beliefs don’t necessarily reflect how others feel. Ask your friends for reassurance.

Cancer (June 20-July 21) Other people aren’t seeing your potential, which could cause frustration. Rather than working hard to change their perception, focus on strengthening your confidence and assertion. Clarify your ambitions and take up space, Cancer.

Leo (July 22-Aug. 21) Ideas that made sense in the past may no longer resonate with you. Be gentle with yourself if you’re questioning your faith. Remember, there’s no rush to decide what you believe in.

Virgo (Aug. 22-Sept. 21) Trust issues are coming up, causing you to feel like you don’t belong in your community. Don’t stay silent, Virgo. An intimate conversation with a close friend may soothe your fears and offer the comfort you need.

Libra (Sept. 22-Oct. 21) It’s nice to have a partner who shares your goals and ambitions. But you’re also capable of succeeding on your own, Libra. Put yourself forward for opportunities, and the validation and support you seek will come in time.

Scorpio (Oct. 22-Nov. 20) Just because you don’t share other people’s knowledge doesn’t mean your insights are less valuable. Rely on your own experience, Scorpio, and go easy on yourself— you’re still learning.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21-Dec. 20) Emotional vulnerability hits hard today, especially in matters of love or money. Review what you want before entering a major commitment.

Capricorn (Dec. 21-Jan. 18) Assumptions or fuzzy boundaries may be hurting your relationships. You may misread your loved one’s mood, or feel unseen and misunderstood. Get clear on what you need before you open up.

Aquarius (Jan. 19-Feb. 17) It’s better to ask for clarity than to do the wrong thing, Aquarius. Speak up if you’re feeling overwhelmed or confused at work. If you begin to doubt your skills, turn to a compassionate colleague.

Pisces (Feb. 18-March 19) Confusion surrounds your romantic life and creative projects. You may feel inspired yet uncertain of how to turn your vision into reality. Don’t hold onto your dreams too tightly. Love, play, and create without expectation.

