Your Tarot Reading For Monday, March 17

Today’s tarot card is the King of Wands. It represents visionary leadership, boldness, optimism, and the ability to see the bigger picture. It’s a heck of a card to pull on a Monday, especially if you’re feeling more tired than usual, and that’s because it comes with a lot of responsibility.

When this card pops up in a tarot reading, it suggests you’re going to be the center of attention. There will be no hiding behind your sunglasses today or slipping away for an extra-long lunch. Instead, everyone’s going to need you — which could potentially be overwhelming.

Chances are you’ll have to put out fires everywhere you go, and that’s because the people in your life trust you and your opinion. The day might start with a frantic text from a friend who doesn’t know if she should cancel a date with a Hinge match. Cut to you scrolling through a screen recording of a random person’s profile as you try to help her decide if it’s worth it, all while you brush your teeth and attempt to get out the door on time.

This theme will follow you to work where it’ll feel like you’re the only one who knows what’s going on in the entire company. Expect to field questions, lead meetings you didn’t expect to lead, or fix problems that have nothing to do with you. Since the wands represent creativity, you will find a way to solve it all — even if you’re a little annoyed. If it helps, try to take it all as a compliment. People trust you.

The King of Wands also has major role model energy, which is another reason why it’ll feel like you’re getting more attention than usual throughout the next 24 hours. Since all eyes will be on you, be selective with what you talk about in big groups and with what you post on social media. For anyone who has a large platform, it could be a good time to spread an important message.

Today might also see you kicking off a personal project. Since this card looks towards the future, it hints not only at inspiration and creativity, but also the desire to actually make things happen. As your Monday goes on and you start to gain momentum, take some time to bring the focus back to yourself. What would you like to work on today? What should you set in motion?

For more, check out your horoscope.