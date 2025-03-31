Your Tarot Reading For Monday, March 31

Today’s card is the Knight of Swords. When it pops up in a tarot reading, it suggests you’re feeling ambitious, daring, and assertive, as well as a little bit impatient. If that sounds about right, then this message is for you.

Even if you’re normally slow to get going on a Monday morning, something about today has you revved up. You’re full of ideas — and a little bit of attitude — and you’re feeling more than ready to take on the day. If you can, harness this energy and see what you can do with it.

If you have a lot of work piled up, power through as much as you can before the energy fizzles. It’ll feel good to start the week on a high note with things crossed off your to-do list. If you’ve been trying to solve a problem, spend some time brainstorming. In tarot, the swords suit suggests you’ll be even more creative and on-point than usual.

Not only does the Knight of Swords suggest you’ll have energy and ambition, but you’ll also be so done with the little chores and nagging loose ends in your life. Today’s a good day to fix them once and for all. Think paying a bill, texting someone back, getting an oil change, or whatever else keeps getting pushed back.

With the Knight of Swords in your one-card reading, you might also take on projects, start a new book, or go down a rabbit hole online. Since it’s all about the quest for knowledge, don’t be surprised if you feel the urge to research something totally random or scroll for an hour under a very specific hashtag on TikTok.

While it’s mostly a positive card, the Knight of Swords comes with two warnings. In some cases, it could point to quick changes heading your way or the need to make decisions under pressure, potentially at work or within your relationships. If you have to rush to someone’s rescue today or step outside your comfort zone, just do your best.

It also reminds you to not be too impulsive. With all the extra energy you’re likely feeling today, coupled with a buzzing brain, you might have to catch yourself before doing something completely out of character. For example, don’t get a wild hair and quit your job on a whim. The Knight of Swords wants you to be bold, but not that bold.

