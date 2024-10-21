At 10 a.m. on Monday, you might already feel exhausted. Instead of feeling bright-eyed and refreshed after two days off, you’re rubbing your eyes, wishing for a third espresso shot, and wondering why your internal battery is stuck at 0% — even though you did everything in your power to have a relaxing, refreshing weekend.

Maybe you laid down on Friday evening and bed rotted until Sunday or saw a few friends hoping the socialization would reinvigorate you. Maybe you ran a bunch of errands so you felt super organized or did a thorough Sunday reset routine so you were ready to seize the start of your work week.

In theory, one of these routines should be the key to feeling less tired on Monday — and yet here you are with zero energy, no motivation, and a massive yawn forming in your chest. If so, you’re not alone. The search for “feeling tired on Monday” has over 70 million results on TikTok, and it’s a tale as old as time. People have been experiencing a sleepy, groggy “case of the Mondays” for well over a century.

To learn why the weekends are never as refreshing as you want them to be, read on to hear from a few experts who explain the phenomenon and offer tips for feeling a little more alive.

Why Are Mondays Are So Tiring?

There are countless reasons why you might feel tired on Monday, but according to Suzette Bray, LMFT, a psychotherapist who works with entrepreneurs, one of the main issues is that Mondays quite literally impact your central nervous system — and that can sap your energy no matter what you do.

“Mondays symbolize a return to responsibility and stress, which often puts your nervous system into ‘fight-or-flight’ mode before you even realize it,” she tells Bustle. “And if your job is particularly demanding or unfulfilling, that dread can amplify feelings of tiredness.” The worry might kick in early in the form of Sunday Scaries as you think ahead to meetings and emails, and then the draining sense of stress only worsens once you’re there.

It’s also possible you aren’t resting as much as you think you are — or that you’re resting too much. Some people try to squeeze a million activities into their two days of freedom by seeing friends, staying out late, and drinking, while others go into full-blown relaxation mode. While it’s OK to chill and have fun, Megan McConnell, a therapist with Inner Abundance Counseling, says changing your sleep schedule might be the root of the issue.

“Mondays symbolize a return to responsibility and stress.”

“If you usually get up at 6 a.m. [for work] but sleep until 10 a.m. on the weekends, you are more likely to feel fatigued or groggy making the transition back to an earlier wake time on Monday,” she tells Bustle. Dramatically changing your routine on Saturday and Sunday makes it tough to hop back into work mode.

How To Actually Reset On The Weekend

While you might never feel fully ready to go on Monday morning, there are a few things you can do to reset on the weekends and give yourself an extra dose of energy.

Try Active Rest

If your 48-hour bed rot sesh hasn’t been doing the trick, it might be a sign to try active rest instead. “For example, taking a casual walk outside or doing light exercise can leave you feeling more refreshed than just zoning out with Netflix,” says Bray.

Remember To Unplug

McConnell calls this “false rest” and says it’s something to avoid. To give your brain a break, spend some time away from screens on the weekend and focus on being present.

Socialize Mindfully

While it might seem like you need to see everyone you know on the weekend, say yes to every get-together, and complete 10 side quests, consider striking a better balance. “If you’re an introvert, don’t force yourself into back-to-back social plans all weekend,” says Bray. Consider seeing one friend or staying in and enjoying the company of your dog. “If you’re an extrovert,” she says, “make sure your socializing energizes you rather than drains you.”

Stick To A Sleep Schedule

According to McConnell, oversleeping or having significantly different bedtimes and alarms compared to your typical week will really throw you off and make it tough to wake up with your Monday Morning alarm.

Keep The Variety

The Monday morning “blahs” could also be a sign you did too much of one thing over the weekend. For an itinerary, try having a spa night on Friday, brunch with friends on Saturday or dinner with your partner, and do a few chores before ending the day with everything shower on Sunday. “Spending too much time in any one activity [can make you feel tired],” says McConnell, so try striking a better balance.

Start A Comforting Monday Morning Ritual

To reset your attitude about Mondays, Bray recommends giving yourself a little treat. Get your favorite coffee, save a much-anticipated podcast episode for your commute, or take a pre-work yoga class to ease anxiety. “Just something small that makes the start of the week less painful,” she says. It really could make all the difference in how you feel.

