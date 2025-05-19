Your Tarot Reading For Monday, May 19

Today’s pull is the Eight of Swords. This dramatic card represents feeling stuck, held back, helpless, or overwhelmed by negative thoughts and feelings. And let’s be real — if that doesn’t perfectly represent a Monday, what does?

On the surface, this card suggests you’re a little bit bummed to be back at work. You had a major case of the Sunday Scaries last night and can’t believe it’s the start of the week once again. It feels so restricting and stressful to trudge back into the office or clock back in for a shift, especially if you aren’t the biggest fan of your job.

This card has popped up to honor how you’re feeling, but it also means you won’t be stuck in this mindset forever. It’s quite possible you’ll liven up in a few hours as the start-of-the-week stress wears off. Once you get moving, you won’t be nearly as sluggish.

It’s also a sign that you may need to reframe your point of view. The Eight of Swords shows someone in a sticky situation, but the hidden message is that they can leave it at any time. That scary, trapped feeling you have right now? It could be more mental than literal, and that’s a comforting realization.

The Eight of Swords could be a sign to schedule something to look forward to this week, to practice some gratitude, or to start creating a life that feels like a better fit — one you won’t be as bummed about on Monday mornings. While making a change is easier said than done, it never hurts to start taking baby steps in a new direction.

This card could also be a reflection of stress that’s been bubbling under the surface lately. Do you have a major project due? A big meeting? A date that feels too good to be true? The Eight of Swords reminds you not to overthink it or go in with a heavy air of negativity.

Instead of assuming the worst, this card is about shifting your mindset. Get rid of the idea that you’re going to flub your meeting or spill a drink all over your date. There’s no need to lean into toxic positivity, but you can practice being more aware of the beliefs swirling in your head and how they make you feel.

For more, check out your horoscope.