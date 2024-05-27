Here's Your Horoscope For Monday, May 27

This Memorial Day weekend, the moon moves through stoic Capricorn. Distract yourself from your mounting responsibilities by enjoying a moment in the sun. Thankfully, the moon angles toward speedy Uranus on Monday morning. A sudden increased awareness of your most important duties leads to a productive start to your week.

Your focus intensifies as the moon shifts into logical Aquarius and falls into the path of Pluto retrograde. Increasing emotional distractions will prevent you from tackling the big task on your to-do list. Lucky Jupiter is in your corner on Monday evening, encouraging deep psychological explorations. A breakthrough will help you get to the bottom of your buried feelings.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Don’t assume that others know why you’ve gone quiet. Giving your friends the full rundown of your deepest feelings may feel uncomfortable. But, a brief overview of what’s on your plate is better than ghosting them.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

A harsh spotlight is on you. When forced to build strength in the public eye, you may need to set a work boundary or resist being overpowered by emotions that could harm your reputation. Be cool, calm, and collected.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Pick up a new book that widens your understanding of philosophy, psychology, or society. Your obsession with learning will expand your self-understanding. Others do not see the world as you do. Avoid passing judgments.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Don’t profess you are “OK” when someone asks how you are if, deep down, you aren’t. Be honest. Deep talks with someone you trust will help you break down emotional barriers.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Don’t take it personally if you notice changes in your loved one’s behavior. Allow them space if they are more emotionally absent than usual. Obsessing over a temporary shift could make matters worse. Let them come to you.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Bursts of intense focus at work will put you days ahead of schedule. Try not to think too far ahead. Worrying about the consequences of not cleaning the house or checking in on others will put you in a bad mood. Do what you can.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

You may feel emotionally restrained right now. It’s okay to take time to assess your feelings before expressing yourself. But, don’t get caught in the endless spiral of psychological analysis. Now is the time to open a healthy channel of communication with your lover.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This moody Monday is an opportunity to transform your darkest feelings. Dive deep into your emotional archives. Acknowledge what you are repressing and refraining from sharing with your family. Make the call, Scorpio. It’s better to let it out than hold it all in.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

You are thinking deeply about recent social interactions which could lead to a breakthrough. Expand your awareness of your subconscious mind – of the thoughts and ideas that control you, but didn’t come from you. Share your intellectual discoveries with others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Hidden fears are surfacing as you review your financial circumstances. Don’t focus on the past; look to the future. Implementing a straightforward and innovative plan will help you feel more in control.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

You are attracting strong reactions from the world today. Even if you don’t crack in front of others, you may still take things personally. Let yourself be human. Address the intense feelings that are distracting you from your daily agenda.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Feeling overwhelmed is a sign that you need to slow down. Notice the negative emotions swirling in your mind. Be compassionate and gentle with yourself when you feel vulnerable. Living in denial of your feelings will harm your healing process.

