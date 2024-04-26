Here's Your May Horoscope

Change is circulating in the atmosphere. Pluto turns retrograde on May 2, instigating a subtle nudge to explore your unique understanding of prevalent social issues and world problems. Finding your voice may lead to breakdowns in your community ties and networks.

Better days lie ahead as the practical new moon in Taurus irons out promising new beginnings on May 7. New material desires, financial goals, and romantic aspirations are on your mind — all of which require updated patterns and routines to sustain steady progress. When perspective-ruling Mercury strides into stubborn Taurus on May 15, avoid battling with people who are stuck in their ways.

Tensions will clear as cheerful Gemini season boosts social morale with its quick-witted, lighthearted, free-spirited energy on May 20. Lucky and aspirational endings are in sight — mark your calendar for May 23 when the optimistic full Moon in Sagittarius aligns to restore your faith in the bigger picture. Meanwhile, Venus is on the move, stimulating your flirtatious side as it whirls into chatty Gemini on the same day.

Finally, on May 25, Jupiter’s grand entrance into extroverted Gemini signifies one of the biggest turning points of the year. Engage in small talk, but do not allow your intense enthusiasm and curiosity to cause you to cross boundaries. Every experience could become a great story to tell in the future. Live in the moment.

Happy birthday, Gemini!

In May, avoid taking shortcuts to reach your goals. Fine-tuning your budgets and routines will fill you with confidence and secure your financial future. Broaden your horizons and discover the hidden gems in your local neighborhood. For example, visiting the bustling café you pass on your daily commute could lead to new friends and stimulating conversations that widen your perspective and life philosophy.

Being true to yourself is easier said than done. Communicate honestly when faced with smaller life decisions and the bigger situations won’t feel so daunting. Have fun in May, but don’t lose sight of your finances. Tending to your primary needs and nourishing yourself takes priority over additional comforts and luxuries. Clearing a debt or receiving rewards for your hard work will put a twinkle in your eye. Loosen up in the wake of positive life experiences that remind you that you’re doing far better than you realize.

Soak up every moment of silence and stillness to heal in solitude and gain profound clarity on your current life path. Adjustments in your relationships will follow as chapters end and renew, leaving you with a stronger understanding of what you want. The Sun shifts into your zodiac sign on May 20; prepare to play, explore, and create with childlike enthusiasm and wonder. Your biggest cosmic alignment of the year begins on May 25 when spirited Jupiter dances into Gemini. Life will respond favorably to your positive outlook.

You will find deep satisfaction in cheering on your friends as they pursue their goals. Don’t struggle in silence and deny them the opportunity to return the favor. Lean on your community and listen when people point out that you’re not seeing something clearly. Water yourself with kindness and sweet words as Venus arrives in Gemini on May 23 to heal your mental wellbeing. The words you repeat to yourself matter. Choose them with care.

There is nothing more important than feeling good about your decisions and presenting yourself in an authentic light. Keep your long-term vision in mind as you take strategic steps toward success this May. Be fearless when introducing yourself to new people and communities. Be bold when putting your name forward to lead group projects. Your infectious optimism will encourage people to believe in your potential.

Not everyone who shares their ideas is trying to change your mind or sway you with their advice. Resist the temptation to correct people, Virgo. Instead, listen to how they understand and interact with the world. A wealth of wisdom exists beyond your perception; maintain a flexible, inviting, open, and optimistic attitude to gain access. When lucky Jupiter in Gemini begins to spotlight your career on May 25, your manifestations will receive a touch of magic. The more social, interested, and involved you are with your work, the quicker you will advance.

Be careful of who you form attachments to, Libra. Not everyone who makes you smile will satisfy your deepest needs and desires. Take your time to develop trust and intimacy, and carefully vet people before you let them into your inner world. The arrival of Gemini season on May 20 will inspire your curiosity to learn, grow, and meet people who challenge you in all the right ways. Go where life takes you: read a new book, discuss your fascinations, and travel to unexplored destinations.

Don’t let your assumptions block opportunities to understand and connect with people. As the month opens with a stubborn new moon in Taurus on May 7, notice how quickly you make up your mind and resist information that contradicts your judgment. Financial chapters will reach an end, bringing more positivity and benefits than you anticipated. Celebrate your wins, Scorpio. Don’t dwell on the long distance you traversed to get to where you are now.

Prioritize your wellbeing and protect it from the pressure of your responsibilities. The people who value you will not be dissatisfied with your decision to take care of your health. The deeper you know yourself, the more natural you will feel when communicating your needs. With Venus and Jupiter expanding your interpersonal connections from May 25, prepare to open your heart and build new relationships and alliances. Remember, there are opportunities to learn about yourself in every interaction.

What’s the point in hustling hard if you don’t take time to enjoy the fruits of your labor? This May, indulge in experiences that remind you what a pleasure it is to be alive. Treat yourself. Make time to visit your favorite places. Wear the clothes you reserved for a special occasion. Your dating life will improve as you become better at treating yourself with love and care. As you make friends wherever you go, you will acquire knowledge, skills, and experiences that set you apart in your workplace.

Forcing yourself to be active when your body is tired is counterproductive. The inspiration you seek will flow in when you take the early days of the month to hibernate. When your energy and enthusiasm trickle back in, get more involved with creative projects, side hustles, and hobbies that fill you with joy. Sudden breakthroughs under the Sagittarius full moon on May 23 will precede positive transformations in your dating life. Pay attention to charming strangers who enter your life or opportunities to take your existing relationship to the next level.

There’s a time and place to get creative with new theories, but this month asks you to focus on what works. Stick to methods and plans that are tried and tested to save yourself time and avoid frustrations. If you do not rest in between tasks, you will feel mentally scattered and restless when Gemini season arrives on May 20. Tend to your work/life balance, and you will end the month on a high, feeling nurtured and uplifted in the presence of family members and pleased with your work performance.