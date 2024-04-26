As the saying goes, April showers bring May flowers. And while not everything is coming up roses, the astrology of May 2024 is certainly giving everyone a lot to look forward to — including some big moves from Jupiter, the planet of good luck. After an April marred with a Mercury retrograde and an intense total solar eclipse, the major astrological events of May will feel like an exciting breath of fresh air.

The thick of Taurus season 2024 defines the first few weeks of May, and this down-to-earth vibe can help you get in touch with your physical senses and inspire you to work steadily toward your goals. The new moon in Taurus on May 7 brings a glittery new beginning, as a whopping five planets will be clustered together in this sensual earth sign’s territory. Taurus zodiac energy is known for being grounded, but things get spicy and unpredictable mid-month, as both the sun and love planet Venus will align with wild-child planet Uranus in Taurus, activating all sorts of unexpected shifts, surprises, and revelations. Buckle up!

Just before the sun enters Gemini, it forms a magical conjunction with Jupiter in Taurus on May 19 known as a Jupiter cazimi, so it’s an auspicious time to make a wish or leap of faith. Gemini season starts the next day, meaning it’s time to embrace your inner yapper and prioritize communication and socializing. A fiery full moon rises on May 23, helping all zodiac signs connect with their loftiest dreams and aspirations. Finally, the end of the month brings one of the year’s most significant planetary shifts, as Jupiter enters Gemini on May 25 for the first time in over a decade — kicking off an exciting year of good luck in communication and new opportunities to expand intellectually. Open your heart to this new adventure.

Ready to dive into this month’s planetary antics? Here’s your May 2024 astrological forecast.

The astrological events happening in May 2024.

Pluto Retrograde Begins On May 2

Retrograde season is here! You survived April’s Mercury retrograde and have enjoyed a lovely 10-day window of retrograde-free astro weather since. But the cosmic backspins are back, and power-hungry planet Pluto is leading the march. In astrology, Pluto is the ruler of transformations and subterranean shifts, so Pluto retrograde 2024 is a time to review the larger-scale evolutions within your personal life. This retrograde starts May 2 and lasts until Oct. 11, but thanks to Pluto’s distant proximity from the sun, the backspin’s effects will be more subtle than many — so you probably won’t notice anything too dramatic going down in your daily life.

A New Moon In Taurus On May 7

On May 7, a new lunar cycle kicks off with the May 2024 new moon in Taurus, and it’s promising some lush new beginnings for all zodiac signs. This is the first new moon since eclipse season ended, so it’s the perfect time to cast all those manifestations you’ve been saving up since March. And thanks to a supportive lunar connection with down-to-business Saturn, whatever you put some hard work into now will pay off in the long run — so take advantage of the cosmic vibe and start making methodical moves toward your tangible goals.

Thinking Practically With Mercury In Taurus

Mental planet Mercury joins the Taurus party on May 15, creating a full-blown Taurus stellium alongside the sun, Venus, Uranus, and Jupiter. With logistical Mercury in Taurus, you may be focused on more pragmatic ideas and it’ll be easy to carry out your plans from start to finish. Slow and steady always wins the race with Taurus, so take your time when it comes to communicating and allow yourself to really listen to what others have to say, too.

A Jupiter Cazimi To Wrap Up Taurus Season

A Jupiter cazimi on May 19 closes out Taurus season with a blast of solar sparkle, offering all zodiac signs some good luck and fortune as Jupiter wraps up its year-long stint in this fixed earth sign. Over the past year, Jupiter in Taurus brought loads of artistic inspiration, a taste for maximalism, and lots of chances to generate abundance and pleasure — and this alignment between expansive planet Jupiter and the sun is the perfect time to jump on any opportunities that may present themselves.

Gemini Season Begins On May 20

Right after meeting with Jupiter, the sun will enter flirty and flighty Gemini on May 20, officially kicking off Gemini season 2024. Yappers rejoice! Gemini zodiac energy is all about communication, ideas, and mental connection — so it’s time to let your inner social butterfly flutter out of its cocoon and start interacting with the world around you. Make time for spring socializing and use Gemini’s quizzical and quick-thinking vibe to catch up on all the texts and emails that fell by the wayside throughout the chaotic last couple of months.

A Sparkling Full Moon In Sagittarius On May 23

On May 23, just a few days into Gemini season, the May 2024 full moon rises in the free-spirited sign of Sagittarius. This lunation is lighting everyone’s taste for adventure ablaze and inspiring all zodiac signs to broaden their horizons and connect with their big-picture goals. Think big and aim for the stars! This fiery full moon is happening alongside a glitzy conjunction between luxury-loving Venus and lucky Jupiter, so it’s a fabulous time to make moves in money and relationships. Embrace some Sagittarian spontaneity and have some fun.

Getting Flirty With Venus In Gemini

Just after the full moon on May 23, love planet Venus leaves its home-base sign of Taurus and joins the sun in Gemini, switching up the vibe of relationships, romance, and money matters. With Venus in Gemini, flirting becomes a top priority, and you might find yourself more intrigued by mental stimulation and intellectual connections than anything physical. It’s a great time to connect with people, have some flirty conversations, and above all else, keep an open mind.

Entering A New Era With Jupiter In Gemini

One of the defining cosmic moments of 2024 arrives on May 25 when lucky planet Jupiter enters Gemini for the first time since 2013. Jupiter is the planet that rules growth, fortune, and abundance. So having Jupiter in the chatty and curious sign of Gemini for the next year will bring all sorts of mental and social expansion. Expect to feel more open and curious about learning new things and connecting with new people. Look for inspiration streams of ideas or magical portals of opportunity that appear in your life from your curiosity and conversations with others. Jupiter spends about a year in each zodiac sign, so you have until June 9, 2025, to work with this auspicious energy in the Gemini-ruled part of your birth chart.