Your May Love Horoscope

Now that April’s astrological showers have passed, all zodiac signs can finally start enjoying the romantic springtime magic that’s blossoming throughout the month of May. The astrology of May 2024 is packed with all sorts of sweet and sparkly moments that’ll bring good luck to singles and couples alike. Plus, resident love and sex planets Venus and Mars are both shining in their signs of rulership throughout most of the month — which means that energy will be flowing smoothly in both departments, and your May love horoscopes are looking exciting.

May kicks off with the sensual vibes of Taurus season in full bloom, which can help you get in touch with your body’s desires and up your craving for luxurious date nights. Amorous planet Venus is right at home in Taurus through May 23, so everyone’s love lives will feel even more luxe. Pamper yourself and your lovers! The new moon in Taurus on May 7 is ripe with potential, giving all zodiac signs an opportunity to manifest more pleasure and maximize on all sorts of sensual delights. Take things slow and savor every moment of magic.

During the middle of the month, lover Venus aligns with unpredictable planet Uranus, which could lead to sudden changes of heart, exciting surprises in relationships, or unexpected flirtations. But some of the most romantic astrology of the year happens on May 23, when heart-eyed Venus joins lucky planet Jupiter and they collectively blow a kiss to idealistic Neptune.

FG Trade Latin/E+/Getty Images

Under this gorgeous astro-weather, romance is rose-colored and fantasies feel larger than life. Manifest your dreamiest desires. Over the coming days, both Venus and Jupiter join the sun in flirty Gemini, kicking off a new cycle in love and putting an emphasis on communication for the rest of the month.

Read on for your love horoscope for May 2024.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

Your lusty cosmic ruler Mars is lighting up your sign with its passionate energy all month long, so May is a fabulous time to put yourself out there when it comes to love. If there’s someone you’re interested in or something you want out of an existing relationship, take the lead and speak your truth! Take some time out to connect with your partners sensually or plan something a little extra luxurious with someone new, especially under the new moon on May 7.

Gemini season is the time to get your flirt on, so spark up some fun convos with your significant other or start swiping on apps to chat with potential dates. Your taste for adventure and new experiences is extra high under the fiery full moon on May 23, but be wary of losing your cool on a lover at the end of the month. You may feel triggered, but that doesn’t mean you have to pop off. Be vulnerable about how you’re feeling instead.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your glamorous cosmic ruler Venus lights up your sign with its romantic charms throughout the first few weeks of the month, so expect to feel extra alluring. Your natural charisma will infuse your relationships with some added sweetness — and if you’re single, it’ll be easy to attract someone you’ve had your eye on. The new moon in your sign on May 7 brings your heart a gorgeous fresh slate, ushering in the start of something special and opening new doors to pleasure.

Curveballs in love could come flying your way mid-month, so set any stubbornness aside and remember that change can be a good thing! The week of the full moon on May 23 is one of the most romantic periods of the year for you, so use this magical energy to manifest whatever’s in your heart. Your relationships are glowing up, opportunities to find romance are more abundant than ever, and a full-blown lavender haze has settled over your love life. Lean into the fantasy and have some fun.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

You may be feeling introspective during the first half of the month, so give yourself some extra space to process your feelings solo and focus on getting in touch with your subconscious needs in love. You’ll be glad you did, because romance revs up during the second half of the month — especially once Gemini season starts on May 20. The full moon a few days later brings a refreshing sense of spontaneity and adventure to your relationships, so maximize the free-spirited vibes.

Love planet Venus enters your sign on the same day as the full moon, so look forward to a glow-up that makes your charms virtually irresistible. If you’re trying to catch someone’s eye, now’s the time. Things get even more magical come May 25, when lucky planet Jupiter enters your sign for the first time since 2013. Your manifestation powers are at an all-time high, so embrace an abundance mindset when it comes to love.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

May is a great time to come out of your Cancerian shell because your social life can bring lots of opportunities for love and romance. Group dates with a partner will be lots of fun, and if you’re single, prioritize hitting some events with friends and meeting new people — especially under the sensual new moon on May 7. You never know who you’ll meet when you put yourself out there.

The full moon two weeks later will have you in a lavender haze, connecting you to your higher-minded dreams and wishes in the most romantic way possible. Focus on connecting with your lovers on a more spiritual and philosophical level. If you’re single, embrace some boundless idealism and open your mind to the possibility that your fantasies could become a reality.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Love may feel like a battlefield as the month begins, but resist the urge to engage in petty power games or give into jealousy. If drama is popping up in dating or relationships, you can find constructive ways to address it and diffuse it. Thankfully, exciting surprises and impressive successes at work mid-month will boost your confidence sky-high, making it easier to shake off any insecurities and shine like the diamond you are.

Once Gemini season hits, it’s a good time to tap into your local dating scene or spice up an existing relationship by having some social time with friends together. A few fun nights out can do wonders for your love life, especially once romantic Venus hits your community-minded eleventh house on May 23. On the same day, a fabulously sexy full moon rises in your chart’s romance sector, so expect passions to sizzle and sparks to fly.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Set your sights on some new and exciting romantic endeavors this month, Virgo — because Taurus season has you tapping into your adventurous side and exploring your pleasures more freely. The sensual new moon on May 7 is the perfect time to spice up a relationship by trying something new together or to take a leap of faith when pursuing a crush. Putting some thought and effort into your romantic connections now could really pay off.

Some feelings from former relationships could surface under the full moon two weeks later but use whatever’s coming up as fuel for growth. Your heart is evolving and your tastes are changing now, Virgo, so allow yourself to process your past so that you can wholeheartedly embrace the future. There are new adventures unfolding in love now that will challenge you in all the best ways.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Love runs deep this month and you’re peeking under the hood of your relationships, so don’t shy away from your gut feelings or fears. If there’s something you want from a lover that you’re not getting, this month is a great time to take the reins and ask for it — especially under the new moon on May 7. Set some boundaries for yourself if needed, or use this sensual lunation as an opportunity to get more open and intimate with a current or potential partner.

Once Gemini season comes around, you’ll be ready to shake off any heavy emotional baggage and explore some thrillingly uncharted territory in love. Speak up about your desires to a partner or chat up a new crush under the spicy full moon on May 23, especially since the amorous planet Venus enters your chart’s adventure zone later that night. Embrace spontaneity in love and open your mind to new ways of connecting with romance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

This month couldn’t be steamier for you, Scorpio, as both amorous planet Venus and the sun will be shining in your relationship sector for the first few weeks, sweetening up your existing partnerships and making it easy to attract new love if you’re looking for it. The new moon on May 7 is the perfect time to manifest your desires in romance, so focus on what you want and listen to your body.

Surprises in relationships or sudden changes of heart could make mid-month a little chaotic, but once the full moon rises on May 23, the clouds will part to reveal a rainbow and a pot of gold. Now’s a time to focus on your fantasies and allow yourself to see the magic in your relationships. If you’re single, this is a beautiful time to tap into your sense of self-love and start visualizing the type of energy you’d like to embrace in future romantic endeavors. Get creative.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius love horoscope for May 2024.

Lusty planet Mars is in your romance zone all month, so if there’s someone you’ve had your eye on, now’s the time to make your move! Passion is yours for the taking, so instead of waiting for someone to read your mind, grab the reins and spice things up yourself. The new moon on May 7 is a good time to take inventory of your love life and clear out texts from exes or dating apps you're not using. A sudden opportunity to connect with someone romantically could pop up mid-month, so you want to be ready.

Relationships get more magical once optimistic planet Jupiter — your cosmic ruler — enters your committed seventh house on May 25. This kicks off a year of luck, growth, and abundance in partnerships, so trust that the universe is working in your favor when it comes to love. Use the full moon in your sign on May 23 to connect more deeply with a significant other (or if you’re single and looking, to start manifesting one!).

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Romance is in the air this month, so set your worries aside and focus on bringing more passion and pleasure into your love life, whether you’re single or committed. The sensual new moon on May 7 is a great time to flirt with new people or infuse relationships with a more lighthearted lust. Mid-month could bring an unexpected meet-cute or a surprising shift in feelings, so keep an open mind and don’t be afraid to step out of your comfort zone.

Sparks are flying under the full moon on May 23, and all sorts of exciting developments could unfold in your dating life. Your options are plentiful and pleasures are abundant! If you’re in a relationship, this is an exciting time to spice things up and focus on sensual connection. Share your fantasies aloud and you might just see them come true.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Thanks to the intense planet Pluto in your sign, you may feel a little possessive about your relationships as the month begins. The antidote? Open and straightforward communication. Be direct with your lovers about how you feel and talk it through. The new moon on May 7 could send you a sweet trip down memory lane, so take time to reflect on those feelings. You might glean a nugget of wisdom or two from your experiences in a past relationship.

Your dating life is picking up steam in Gemini season — and if you’re in a relationship, you might feel a renewed sense of passion for your partner. Soak up the magic, because you’ll be floating in a lavender haze for the whole next year once lucky planet Jupiter enters your romance sector on May 25. Now’s a time to indulge in pleasure and have some flirtatious fun.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

As a sensitive Pisces, you’re good at sharing what’s on your heart and being open about your feelings — and this month is a great time to put that skill to good use in relationships. The new moon on May 7 prompts meaningful conversations with a partner, and if you’re single, you could spark up a connection with someone new. Unexpected flirtations or surprising news in love could come up mid-month, so keep an open mind and go with the flow. Change is good!

The full moon on May 23 boosts your confidence and helps you tap into your natural talents — which makes you all the more alluring to your lovers and admirers. At the same time, lucky planet Jupiter and lover Venus blow a kiss to dreamy Neptune in your sign, making it easy to manifest love and speak your romantic desires into existence. The line between fantasy and reality is blurring now, so bring some of that magic into your relationships.