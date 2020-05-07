11 Mother’s Day Deals & Freebies To Celebrate Your Mom

Just because your Mother’s Day might look different for another year — think: brunch at home or on Zoom — it doesn’t mean you can’t still make it special. There are plenty of Mother's Day deals out there to help you celebrate at home — without having to worry about spending big bucks.

Mother's Day is often accompanied by a plethora of great deals, discounts, and freebies, but this year might take the cake. With many people having to switch their celebrations to accommodate being at home, businesses and services that offer delivery and pick-up are trying to find ways to help make the holiday special despite the circumstances. These deals aren’t just what’s on sale right now — these are deals specially curated to celebrate the mamas out there. From gifts to food to flowers, you'll still be able to find everything you need to celebrate mom the way she deserves on a budget.

Here are 11 Mother’s Day deals and freebies to celebrate your mom this Mother’s Day, below.

1 Coach Pop one of Coach’s signature purses in your cart to treat mom this Mother’s Day. Use code SAVE30 at checkout to take 30% off select styles. Bonus: Coach is offering 5% off ‘Quick Gifts’ when you buy online or pick up in stores.

2 AeroGarden Help mom grow her green thumb with a plant from AeroGarden. Up until Mother's Day, the business is offering 20% off sitewide if you use the code MOM2021. Whether you want to gift mom herbs, vegetables, or good ole flowers, this is the place to do it.

3 Kate Spade Your mom deserves an adorable Kate Spade purse or accessory. Take 30% select products now through Mother’s Day with code FORMOM.

4 Ana Luisa Ana Luisa Jewelry brand Ana Luisa is offering 15% off a huge selection of Mother’s Day jewelry. How adorable is this ‘mama’ necklace?!

5 1-800-Flowers Bouquets are a great way to say "I love you" on Mother's Day. 1-800-Flowers is offering up to 40% off on select flower deals for the holiday. This also includes deals on candles and other accessories.

6 California Pizza Kitchen Is your mom craving pizza this Mother’s Day? California Pizza Kitchen is offering some pretty sweet deals. At no additional charge this Mother’s Day, CPK will make a heart-shaped pizza. If mom is not comfortable dining in right now, order online, or purchase an eGift Card now through 5/31/2021, and 10% of your purchase will go to Every Mom Counts, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to making childbirth and pregnancy safe for mothers.

7 Einstein Bros Bagels Starting Friday, May 7, Einstein Bros Bagels is offering a free mimosa starter kit with any family Brunch Box you purchase.

8 TCBY If your momma has a sweet tooth, this is the perfect deal for her this Mother’s Day. TCBY Frozen Yogurt will treat mom to her first 6 oz. of froyo this May 9. Find a store near you, here.

9 Haoma Haoma, a natural skincare line, is offering 10% off your first purchase and a free silk eye pillow on orders over $75 for Mother’s Day.

10 Kendra Scott Kendra Scott is known for its collection of jewelry. Buy a piece for mom this Mother’s Day and get 25% off another piece, now through May 9.