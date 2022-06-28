Astrology

4 Things To Do & 3 To Avoid During Neptune Retrograde 2022

Make some time for serious self reflection.

Graphic of Neptune. Neptune retrograde 2022 begins on June 28 and is all about separating reality an...
MARK GARLICK/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Science Photo Library/Getty Images
By Brittany Beringer

Neptune, aka the planet governing dreams and all things spirituality, is officially retrograde on June 28 in its home sign, Pisces, shaking us out of our lofty daydreams for the next five months. Be prepared for the collective wake-up call with these dos and dont's.

Alina Rudya/Bell Collective/DigitalVision/Getty Images

DO: Deep Self-Reflection

Neptune is the planet associated with the subconscious. Its backspin is ideal for getting acquainted with our inner world and shadow self, or the parts of ourselves that we aren't exactly proud of, through things like journaling or meditating.

luza studios/E+/Getty Images

Tap