4 Things To Do & 3 To Avoid During Neptune Retrograde 2022

Astrology
Make some time for serious self reflection.
Neptune, aka the planet governing dreams and all things spirituality, is officially retrograde on June 28 in its home sign, Pisces, shaking us out of our lofty daydreams for the next five months. Be prepared for the collective wake-up call with these dos and dont's.
Neptune is the planet associated with the subconscious. Its backspin is ideal for getting acquainted with our inner world and shadow self, or the parts of ourselves that we aren't exactly proud of, through things like journaling or meditating.