These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Sit Back & Chill During The November New Moon

A day after Halloween, a witchy new moon rises in the skies, beaming its invisible but powerful rays through the waves of watery Scorpio. But this spookily-timed lunation is buzzing with mystical magic and has the power to help all zodiac signs connect with their intuition and transform their feelings into power. Everyone will feel its energy, but a few zodiac signs will have an easier time wading through these dark and mysterious Scorpio waters.

Peaking on Nov. 1, the new moon in Scorpio brings a spiritual new beginning, inspiring you to gaze deep into your reflection and accept yourself with all your flaws, vulnerabilities, and emotional baggage. Scorpio is the sign associated with deep alchemical transformations, so it’s a good time to work some manifestation magic and start writing up an entirely new chapter of your life. The moon is being supported by the serious planet Saturn, giving you a greater sense of responsibility to yourself and reminding you of the importance of setting boundaries to protect the seedlings of your goals.

There are certainly some tough planetary clashes going down alongside this lunation — including an intense face-off between hot-headed Mars and obsessive Pluto — but there will also be some positive vibes flowing. At the time of the new moon, Mars will harmonize with intellectual Mercury and dreamy Neptune in the water signs, forming a gorgeous aspect known as a grand trine. Intuitive visions could lead to real-world realizations now, and it’s the perfect backdrop for some lunar spells and rituals.

The astrology of November is packed with action, and this lunation is its opening act. But if you’re one of the signs least affected by November’s new moon, rest easy, as it shouldn’t be all that spooky.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

The new moon on Nov. 1 is rising in your communication sector, so you may find yourself digging deeply into your heart and figuring out new ways to put your most vulnerable feelings into words. Meaningful conversations could occur now, and you must approach them with raw honesty and realness instead of trying to appease others or put on a front. Authenticity is key, and you deserve to be yourself, full-stop. You may also find that it’s easier to see beneath the surface of any current situations you’re facing and that you’re thinking about things more deeply. Your intuitive side is as powerful as your logical one, so use both to guide your goals.

That said, there aren’t any planets in your sign at the moment — so while the lunar energy is certainly lighting up your chart in some important ways, you may not be as viscerally affected as some signs. Go with the flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius is one of the signs least affected by the November 1 new moon.

This new moon is an introspective one, so whether or not you’re dealing with a post-Halloween hangover, it might be a good time to prioritize rest and recharge your battery. Nov. 1’s lunation peaks in your sleepy and solitary twelfth house, so some quiet and low-key solo time may be exactly what you need to process your feelings. Intuition hits are much more likely now, but the only way you’ll be able to hear them is if you’re willing to slow down and listen to the voice inside your heart. Your fiery spirit loves to be out and about, but you need some quality time with your soul right now, too.

There’s a lot of planetary action involved with this new moon, both challenging and beneficial. But now, the only planet in your sign is amorous Venus, which rules relationships, romance, and harmony. At the time of the new moon, Venus will face off with your lucky cosmic ruler Jupiter, enhancing your manifestation powers to new heights. Avoid overindulging, but do let yourself enjoy the feeling of abundance.