These 2 Zodiac Signs Can Chill During The November Full Beaver Moon

If you’re feeling some climactic energy building up in the cosmic atmosphere, you might be picking up on the vibes of the fast-approaching Nov. 15 full moon. Traditionally dubbed the Beaver Moon, this lunation is the final supermoon of the year, and it’s peaking right smack in the middle of November. Expect a swell of emotions to rise on top of the sea of feelings everyone’s already been swimming in throughout the past couple of weeks. A lot is happening with November’s full moon, but if you’re one of the signs it affects least, it’ll be a lot easier for you to keep your head above water.

It’s currently Scorpio season, which is marked by its emotional depth and mysterious intensity. But this sensual and wild-hearted full moon is hitting on the opposite end of the zodiac, in the practical and materialistic sign of Taurus. This earthy vibe gives this upcoming lunation a grounding and stable foundation — which is helpful because some unpredictable and nebulous forces at play could shoot some cosmic curveballs in your direction.

The full moon will be in a strong conjunction aspect with the innovative and unconventional planet Uranus, which injects the whole lunation with an electrifying shock factor and a thrilling element of surprise. Additionally, both the moon and Uranus will be supported by the dreamy planet Neptune, which casts a hazy mist of fantasy and imagination over your lunar experience, too. Packed with the potential for both sudden twists and idealistic daydreams, November’s full moon is a time when virtually anything is possible. Open your heart to change and let go of the limitations around what you think can and can’t happen. The universe is full of exciting secrets, and right now, it might choose to let you in on a few of them.

Everyone will feel the power of November’s Beaver Moon, but there are a couple of zodiac signs who will breeze through it without too much discomfort. Read on to find out if you’re one of them.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

This full moon is likely to bring about some unexpected shifts and unpredictable twists. But in your case, Gemini, most of these shake-ups will happen on a much more subtle and spiritual level. This lunation is illuminating your intuitive side, so it’s important to turn down the volume on your buzzy stream of mental chatter and put your ear to the ground instead. What is your inner self trying to tell you? And what do all the intangible energies that surround you have to say?

As an air sign, you’re naturally cerebral and you prefer to gather information from veritable (and tangible!) sources. However, your gut feelings and instincts can provide you with some important data as well. Push the limits of your intellectual comfort zone and see if you can find some truth in your visions, dreams, and fantasies, too.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s impossible to control anyone but yourself or know exactly how others are going to behave, but sometimes your intuition can give you a clue as to what to expect. And this lunation could bring about some unexpected twists or revelations that cause you to reevaluate your boundaries. Is it time to loosen up some of the hard lines you’ve drawn with certain people in the past? Conversely, are you finding that you need stronger limitations in some areas to protect your energy?

Sometimes it’s hard to know where to set a boundary until someone crosses it — but what’s important is that you know how to spring into action and put proper measures in place to keep yourself feeling comfortable. This full moon might test your waters, but it also serves as a mirror that can reveal your most honest needs at this very moment.