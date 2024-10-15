These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Have A Dramatic Time During The October Full Hunter's Moon

October’s full moon is peaking on the morning of Oct. 17, and the cosmic werewolves are coming out to wreak some havoc under this one. Also dubbed this year’s Hunter’s Moon, the brightest lunation in the spooky season is fiercely ferocious. It’s rising in the red-hot sign of Aries and is making some very intense aspects to a whole herd of other planets. The power of October’s full moon is universal, but a few zodiac signs are likely to feel its effects more viscerally.

Fiery Aries is the first sign of the zodiac, so having the full moon rise in its trailblazing territory is lighting up the fight in everyone’s heart — which is necessary to overcome some of these lunar challenges. The full moon aligns with the sensitive comet Chiron, so some of your deepest wounds and heartaches may be illuminated. There’s no running from these sore spots, so the pressure is on you to face your truth and begin healing. The first step is sometimes the most difficult, but this lunation will rip off the emotional Band-Aid for you.

The sun, moon, and Chiron are also collectively squaring off with both warrior planet Mars and power-hungry Pluto — the latter two are approaching a dramatic face-off with one another. This double dose of hard aspects surrounding the full moon forms what’s known as a Grand Cross, lighting up the four cardinal signs of the zodiac and making things especially intense for them. This lunation may trudge up a lot of emotional gunk, but it may be difficult to know exactly how to move forward. Right now, patience is the key to problem-solving.

If you’re one of the cardinal zodiac signs, you may feel like the Hunter’s Moon has you trapped between a rock and a hard place — and you’ll need to summon some confidence and push your way forward. The drama is turned up to max volume for a few of these signs, so if you’re one of them, read on to find out how to navigate it.

Aries (March 21 - April 19):

This is the annual full moon in your sign, Aries, so you’ll feel the effects significantly. But this time around, it happens to be the closest supermoon of the year, so expect everything to feel even more intense. The full moon will join forces with wounded healer Chiron in your zone of the zodiac, so you might be feeling especially tender-hearted or easily triggered. A lot of deep-seated feelings may come bubbling up to the surface. Tread lightly and try not to lose your cool.

This could be a frustrating lunation, but you shouldn’t deplete all your energy trying to defend yourself needlessly against every obstacle that comes your way. Find your confidence and trust in your ability to stand up for yourself without a fight.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

This full moon is blowing up in your public-facing tenth house, so expect some waves of drama in your career life that stems from areas, like your personal relationships to your private insecurities. You can really find your voice and your authority, but you’ll need to work through some of your hang-ups first.

Warrior planet Mars — the cosmic ruler of this Aries full moon — is currently in your sign, and it’s clashing with a whole slew of other planets. This could leave you feeling a little more touchy and hot-headed than usual, so take some deep breaths and watch how things unfold before you spring into emotionally-driven actions.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

It’s Libra season, and the last major lunation was a solar eclipse in your sign, which probably put you in touch with new parts of yourself while forcing you to say goodbye to others. But this full moon is hitting across the zodiac, in your partnership sector, so you’re going to feel its intensity most within your one-on-one connections.

Your relationships are undergoing major changes, so navigating the interpersonal drama could be challenging. You’ll need to find your voice and hone in on your confidence to reshape these bonds in a way that allows your authentic self to be present. Don’t waste an ounce of your energy trying to people-please others. Instead, focus on honoring your truth.