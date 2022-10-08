A List Of Do's & Don'ts For The Full Blood Moon On Oct. 9 & 10

Astrology
From self-care tips to spiritual rituals.
The October 2022 full blood moon is rocking the boat in firecracker Aries. Starting Oct. 9, we'll get two full nights of the fire sign's fearless energy. This lunation is all about independence and self-love, so if you want to channel your inner ram, follow these dos and don'ts.
Full moons are about release, and October's lunation provides the perfect setup to center yourself with a cleansing bath ritual to let go of negativity. Light candles and burn essential oils and recite mantras to assert your power, like "I'm brave and worthy."