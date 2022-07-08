Passionate, high-energy, fearless and impulsive are just a few words that can be used to describe the zodiac’s fire signs. They have big dreams and the ambition and drive to make those dreams a reality. Like the element of fire itself, fire zodiac signs are spontaneous, command attention, and have a bit of a wild side that can’t be controlled. They tend to act without thinking, which can get them into trouble from time to time. Regardless, there’s never a dull moment when they’re around. If you’re a fire sign, or you’re interested in learning more about one in your life, this guide to fire signs has all the info you need to know from who they’re most compatible with to their most notable traits.

In astrology, there are four elements — fire, earth, water, and air — with each containing three signs, and the elements define the basic qualities and characteristics of those signs.

“Astrology is like a dance of nature, with each aspect as important as the next,” astrologer Stina Garbis tells Bustle. “The elements are just one form of how the each sign acts and reacts. When you connect the element to the modality, which is how a sign expresses itself, you can define a sign perfectly.” For instance, earth signs are steady and stable just like earth, air signs are constantly shifting and in motion, water signs are deep and expressive, while fire signs are bright, enthusiastic, and untamed.

Learning more about how the element of fire influences the personality of each fire sign can help you better understand yourself or the people in your life. Here are some key things you should know about fire signs.

What Are The Three Fire Signs?

If you were to walk into a room full of strangers, you’d be able to spot a fire sign immediately. Typically, they’re the loudest ones in the room. As Bess Matassa, astrologer and astrology instructor at YogaRenew Online, tells Bustle, “Fire signs are the spicy, shake n’ bake, self-expressers of the galaxy. Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are here to ignite life at its source, live it even larger, and keep it lit for as long as they shall live (which, in their starry eyes, just might be forever).”

Aries (Mar. 21 to Apr. 19) is the cardinal fire sign, so they’re here to instigate and invigorate. “They turn the whole shebang on with a lick of the mojo match,” Matassa says. “Aries babes are ‘just born’ baby chicks breaking the shell and revving their engines for the very first time in a blaze of glory.” Out of all three fire signs, Aries tend to be the most impulsive. As a first in the entire zodiac, they’re also natural-born leaders.

Leo (July 23 to Aug. 22) energy is fixed fire, which “buffs the burn into a gorgeous glow,” Matassa says. They’re here to “bedazzle the mundane into high Hollywood gloss.” Like the Sun that rules their sign, Leos are very warm, generous, and optimistic. While they do enjoy being the center of attention, they also enjoy bringing joy to others.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) is the mutable fire sign, which “blazes a heat wave across the wide open expanse of life,” Matassa says. “Sag babes are wild ponies rolling the dice and risking that the road will always rise to meet their hot hooves.” They’re freedom-loving individuals who are here to explore the unexplored while making new friends along the way.

Fire Sign Traits

Fire Signs Are Expressive

While no zodiac sign is inherently extroverted or introverted, fire energy is “innately irrepressible and unstoppably expressive in its heat,” Matassa says. Although each sign expresses themselves in their own way, there’s no hiding who they are. They put 100 percent of themselves out there to the world, and if others don’t appreciate them for who they are, that’s too bad. They don’t change for anyone.

Fire Signs Are Action-Oriented

As Aries is the first sign in the zodiac, fire energy is the spark that kicks off the astrological wheel and that plays a big role in influencing what they’ve been put on this world to do. “Fire energy is synonymous with aliveness itself,” Matassa says. “This means that fire signs are here to bring things to life and send them passionately pulsing through the world. They take the dull daily stuff and infuse it with mythological meaning—reminding us all that we’re so much more than just compostable flesh and bone.”

Fire Signs Are Bold

Just like fire, Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius are three signs who aren’t often overlooked or ignored. According to Matassa, they were born to leave their mark on the world. “Anyone working with these zodiacal vibes is in a life-long journey around learning when to ‘push’ life forward with their own powerful paws; and when to catch the current and ride the forces of nature to hot-blooded heights,” she says. “These bold babes can become the heroes the world most needs.”

Fire Sign Compatibility

Are Fire & Fire Signs Compatible?

Two fire signs in a relationship can go either way. On one hand, you can expect a lot of fireworks when they first meet. “This dynamic duo is the ultimate hot couple,” astrologer Theresa Reed tells Bustle. “This relationship is exciting, tempestuous, and sexy as hell.” However, too much of one thing isn’t always a good thing, especially when you’re dealing with fire. When things go sideways, their fire can burn out of control, leading to a dramatic ending.

Are Fire & Water Signs Compatible?

Fire and water are naturally opposing elements, so a relationship between a fire and water sign isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. “Fire makes water boil, and water will put the fire out when they feel fed up,” Reed says. “While there is potential for plenty of steam, this odd mix will blow hot and cold.” A fire-water sign couple needs to work extra hard at finding balance in the relationship if they want it to last.

Are Fire & Air Signs Compatible?

There’s no better match for a fire sign than an air sign. According to Reed, air signs share the same need for change, which makes these two most likely to enjoy lots of excitement together. “Air signs are not possessive, which gives fire room to breathe,” she says. “Fire signs also bring necessary passion to cool-headed air signs, which keeps them enchanted.”

Are Fire & Earth Signs Compatible?

Fire and earth can make a decent match, as long as they’re able to compromise. “Fire signs bring warmth and adventure to grounded earth signs, while earth signs can temper some of fire’s energy,” Reed says. However, fire can burn too hot and fast for the slow and steady, practical earth signs. If the fire sign can learn to slow down and earth sign is willing to step outside of their comfort zone, they could be really good for each other.

Sources

Stina Garbis, astrologer

Bess Matassa, astrologer, tarot reader, and instructor at YogaRenew Online Teacher Training

Theresa Reed, astrologer