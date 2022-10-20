Astrology

October New Moon Dos & Don'ts To Achieve Total Peace

Calm the chaos.

The October 2022 new moon solar eclipse rises on oct. 25 in Scorpio.
Ashley Cooper/Corbis/Getty Images

Brace yourself because the October 2022 new moon solar eclipse is going to be a whirlwind of emotions. Rising on Oct. 25 in magnetic Scorpio, this dramatic lunation is all about unveiling emotions connecting with the supernatural, so you'll want to follow these dos and don'ts.

Javier Sanz/Moment/Getty Images

DO: Lean Into Your Intuition

As a water sign, Scorpio triggers our inner psychic abilities. Use the new moon's power to go under the surface. Follow your gut feelings and listen to the synchronicities that may be helping you uncover the answers you've been searching for.

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images
Tap