If You Want To Date 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, Make Your Opening Message Count

Sometimes sending a generic, "Hey, how's it going?" can seem like a perfectly decent way to start a conversation with a new match. There's honestly no shame in getting a little lazy when it comes to your opening message — online dating can be exhausting, and you're not always in the mood to exert so much brainpower on someone that may or may not even respond. But if you're interested in a Virgo, Scorpio, or Aquarius, you better be prepared to put in the effort. Because if you want to date any of these three signs, the opening message you send online really counts.

As astrologer Clarisse Monahan tells Bustle, some zodiac signs are easier to please than others. For example, romantic Libras love to "engage in the dance of courting." They recognize that every fantastic relationship has to start somewhere. So, why can't it start with a simple "Hey!" on Bumble?

"Libras like to keep their options open so tend to reply even to the basic texts, just to see," Monahan says. "They are probably the most romantic among the zodiac and would never like to think that they let the potential ‘One’ get away."

Pisces is another sign that's open to giving people a chance. They're sensitive, compassionate, and like to play nice. According to Monahan, they're pretty intuitive when they day. Before they respond, they'll analyze your profile and your "What's up?" to see how they feel. If something happens to just draw you to them, they'll give you a shot.

Then we have the following three signs. If you don't want to be left on read, Monahan says you better make that opening line count.

Virgo (August — Sept. 22) Virgo is not only notorious for being the most critical sign among the zodiac, but they're also ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Monahan says they tend to appreciate people who can exercise impressive wordplay. So, sending a simple "Hey" or "Sup?" is a total no-no in their book. Although they may be a tad bit picky, they're also practical earth signs. "Just give them something to work with," Monahan says. "They'll appreciate an actual conversation topic as opposed to an insipid hello as an ice breaker."

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21) Scorpios are known for their depth and intensity and tend to put 100% of themselves into everything they do. When it comes to online dating, this is one sign that takes the time to make sure their profile is complete and up to date. According to Monahan, they appreciate and expect people to fully read their profile before making the first move. "Getting a generic message for them is actually insulting," she says. "Scorpio dating profiles usually hold some clues as to what someone can say as an icebreaker. If they fail to decode this, Scorpio won't be impressed."