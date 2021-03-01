3 Zodiac Signs Pisces Will Likely Regret Breaking Up With

If someone's going to hang on to an ex for longer than they should, it's probably Pisces, the zodiac's hopeless romantic. This Neptune-ruled sign is a true dreamer searching for their soulmate. They tend to go into relationships expecting a fairytale romance, and once that fantasy is broken, it can be very devastating. The ending of a relationship is never easy for a Pisces, regardless of who initiated the break. Although it's in their nature to miss their past loves, there are three zodiac signs Pisces will likely regret breaking up with most.

"Post-breakup, a Pisces will most likely withdraw and isolate," Michelle Welch, astrologer and owner of SoulTopia, LLC, tells Bustle. "If Pisces got their heart broken, they will stay in their head, replay the breakup, and think about what led to the end over and over again. Some Pisces are prone to depression and may stay awake at night until they're able to fully process the breakup."

If Pisces ended the relationship, they would leave the "emotional door open." According to Welch, Pisces likes having a fall-back plan in case a new relationship doesn't work out. Even though it may seem like they move on quickly, Pisces are never truly done with their exes. If they start feeling like they've made a mistake, they will reach out and try to get back in touch. According to Welch, these are the zodiac signs Pisces will likely regret breaking up with most.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) Pisces and Cancer are two water signs that are similar in many ways. They're both emotional, romantic, and give their all to their relationships. According to Welch, Cancer will understand Pisces like no other. There are a lot of things that work in this pairing. However, there is a chance that Pisces will get bored with the zodiac's homebody. They're also two highly sensitive signs and may get put off by each other's ever-changing moods. Regardless, these two have a strong emotional, mental, and physical connection. "For Pisces, Cancer would be the one that got away," Welch says.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpio is another water sign that Pisces get along with really well. For one, they're both very intense when it comes to love. Scorpio likes getting to know their partner on a deep level, while Pisces likes being "one" with their partner. Besides that, these two signs make a very hot and sensual partnership. However, Scorpio's intensity can be a little too much for the more go-with-the-flow Pisces. If they were to break up, Welch says Pisces will likely regret ending things with Scorpio for physical reasons. No other sign will be able to make Pisces feel the way Scorpio did.

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) Capricorn and Pisces make an interesting pair because they're so different. Capricorn is a practical Earth sign, while Pisces like living in their own fantasy worlds. However, Capricorn is the type of partner that Pisces needs. "Capricorns provide Pisces with stability and can talk the Pisces down when making decisions," Welch says. "They provide Pisces the grounding they need." Although Pisces may find Capricorn to be a little too serious for them, they will look back and appreciate how much they could grow as a person in the relationship with Capricorn.

