Astrology
Bring on the mystical.
Ready for emotional catharsis? Pisces season 2022 is sprinkling a bit of its Neptunian magic as it ushers in all the feels, starting on Feb. 18. Pisces is all about tapping into your subconscious and facing your shadow side. You'll want to prepare with these do's and don'ts.
Pisces are known for having their head in the clouds and for good reason. Take a few notes from the dreamy water sign — ignore doubts from others, focus on achieving your most ambitious goals, and keep a dream journal.