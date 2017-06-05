27 Quotes About Love To Share This Pride Month

It’s no secret that June is a magical month. Summer emerges in full force, swimsuits and sandals are freed from the confines of storage bins, and best of all, June is Pride Month. Whether or not you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community, you’ll definitely want to show your support for the LGBTQ+ folks all month long. Of course, the best way to do that is to donate to organizations that benefit the communities directly, but if you don’t have funds to spare, you can’t go wrong with a touching quote about love to remind your followers of the liberation that comes with loving who you love.
Pride Month takes place in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations by LGBTQ+ communities to protest police raids on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village. The riots were spontaneous, an explosion of all the hurt, anger, and frustration that had been building within the heavily persecuted gay community. The power and violence of the demonstrations, and the police response to them, sparked the formation of many gay rights groups, and marked the beginning of the modern gay rights movement. While the LGBTQ+ movement has made huge leaps forward since Stonewall, there is still progress to be made.
So be fierce about your love – not just this month, but every month. Fight for it. Let it burn bright and spread like wildfire, stoke its flames, and warm yourself by its heat. Love in the name of those who fought for your rights, who demonstrated at Stonewall, who brought LGBTQ+ rights to the Supreme Court and won. Love for those who were forced to suppress their love, for those who suffered and died for it. Love for them, love for yourself, love for your family and friends. Love because love will always prevail.