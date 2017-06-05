27 Quotes About Love To Share This Pride Month

It’s no secret that June is a magical month. Summer emerges in full force, swimsuits and sandals are freed from the confines of storage bins, and best of all, June is Pride Month. Whether or not you’re a member of the LGBTQ+ community, you’ll definitely want to show your support for the LGBTQ+ folks all month long. Of course, the best way to do that is to donate to organizations that benefit the communities directly, but if you don’t have funds to spare, you can’t go wrong with a touching quote about love to remind your followers of the liberation that comes with loving who you love.

Pride Month takes place in June to honor the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of demonstrations by LGBTQ+ communities to protest police raids on the Stonewall Inn, a gay bar in New York’s Greenwich Village. The riots were spontaneous, an explosion of all the hurt, anger, and frustration that had been building within the heavily persecuted gay community. The power and violence of the demonstrations, and the police response to them, sparked the formation of many gay rights groups, and marked the beginning of the modern gay rights movement. While the LGBTQ+ movement has made huge leaps forward since Stonewall, there is still progress to be made.

So be fierce about your love – not just this month, but every month. Fight for it. Let it burn bright and spread like wildfire, stoke its flames, and warm yourself by its heat. Love in the name of those who fought for your rights, who demonstrated at Stonewall, who brought LGBTQ+ rights to the Supreme Court and won. Love for those who were forced to suppress their love, for those who suffered and died for it. Love for them, love for yourself, love for your family and friends. Love because love will always prevail.

"There is only one happiness in this life, to love and be loved." - George Sand

"I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you're finally honest about who you are; you find others like you." - Chaz Bono

“Love is the skillful audacity required to share an inner life.” - Gertrude Stein Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images News/Getty Images

“I am an expression of the divine, just like a peach is, just like a fish is. I have a right to be this way...I can't apologize for that, nor can I change it, nor do I want to... We will never have to be other than who we are in order to be successful...We realize that we are as ourselves unlimited and our experiences valid. It is for the rest of the world to recognize this, if they choose.” - Alice Walker

“ Let them see that the important thing is not the object of love, but the emotion itself.” - Gore Vidal

"This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." -Elliot Page Karwai Tang/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“Love demands expression. It will not stay still, stay silent, be good, be modest, be seen and not heard, no. It will break out in tongues of praise, the high note that smashes the glass and spills the liquid.” - Jeanette Winterson

"Have enough courage to trust love one more time and always one more time." - Maya Angelou

"To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance." - Oscar Wilde

"To be fully seen by somebody, then, and be loved anyhow — this is a human offering that can border on miraculous." - Elizabeth Gilbert

“Love isn’t just a matter of looking at someone, I think now, but also of looking with them, of facing what they face.” - Garth Greenwell

"We must love one another or die." -W.H. Auden Ian Willms/Getty Images News/Getty Images

“There is always something left to love. And if you ain’t learned that, you ain’t learned nothing.” -Lorraine Hansberry

“Don't be afraid; people are so afraid; don't be afraid to live in the raw wind, naked, alone...Learn at least this: What you are capable of. Let nothing stand in your way.” - Tony Kushner

"I was not ladylike, nor was I manly. I was something else altogether. There were so many different ways to be beautiful." - Michael Cunningham Lior Mizrahi/Getty Images News/Getty Images

"There will always be enemies. Time to stop being your own." - Larry Kramer

“How was it possible to be afraid and in love... The two things did not go together. How was it possible to be afraid, when the two of them grew stronger together every day? And every night. Every night was different, and every morning. Together they possessed a miracle.” - Patricia Highsmith

“The truly revolutionary promise of our nation's founding document is the freedom to pursue happiness-with-a-capital-H. ” - Dan Savage

"When you put love out in the world it travels, and it can touch people and reach people in ways that we never even expected." - Laverne Cox Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“True belonging doesn’t require us to change who we are; it requires us to be who we are.” -Brené Brown

“There are lots of different ways to love people and lots of different ways to define yourself.” -Nina Lacour

“The beauty of standing up for your rights is others will see you standing and stand up as well.” -Cassandra Duffy

“Coming out isn’t a sprint — it’s a marathon. Do it at your own pace, and know you’re not in it alone. There are more people that will love you and be proud of you than you even know right now, so make sure you become one of them.” -Taylor Parker

“Love is a human experience, not a political statement.” -Anne Hathaway

“Love should never mean having to live in fear.” - DaShanne Stokes

“Love is love is love cannot be killed or swept aside…Now fill the world with music, love, and pride.” -Lin-Manuel Miranda

“The love you are experiencing encourages you to face the reality that this is who you really are and also has the power to set you free. The richness, beauty and depths of love can only be fully experienced in a climate of complete openness, honesty and vulnerability.” - Anthony Venn Brown