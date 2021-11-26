25 Quotes All Capricorns Will Feel Seen By

Capricorn zodiac signs are widely recognized for being pragmatic, ambitious, and can-do attitudes. These overachievers are fiercely loyal to their tasks, which might answer why we seem to channel our inner CEO during Capricorn season, which falls between December 22 and January 19. Between self-discipline and strong leadership, the sea-goat has a lot to teach us. If you have Capricorn placements, you probably have an idea of how lucky you are, and learning about your zodiac’s traits can help you honor and celebrate your Capricornian zest for success.

Capricorns are cardinal earth signs, making them practical thinkers. Cardinal signs mark the beginning of a new season, making Capricorns ambitious people who love to take initiative. Being an earth sign makes them grounded and realistic. Being ruled by the tenth house of work and public image, these zodiac signs tend to be career-focused and care greatly about their social lives and public roles. Capricorns are driven, honest, and all about hard work.

Just as all zodiac signs have a shadow self, Capricorns have a less pleasant side. They’re ruled by Saturn, aka the planet of discipline and restriction, which can cause them to feel overly responsible and take charge even at the expense of their comfort. Saturn is all about hardships and obstacles, so a Capricorn can feel the pressure to overperform along with constantly competing with themselves. But overall, their main idea is to feel accomplished.

Whether you’ve got Capricorn placements or want to feel inspired by their girlbossing-too-close-to-the-sun attitude, here are 25 quotes for Capricorn zodiac signs that completely embody their go-getter energy.

“Success is only meaningful and enjoyable if it feels like your own.” — Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States

“The desire to reach for the stars is ambitious. The desire to reach hearts is wise.” — Maya Angelou, poet, writer, and civil rights activist

“You never do a whole lot unless you’re brave enough to try.” — Dolly Parton, singer and songwriter

“Own your disappointment, acknowledge it for what it is, and move on.” — Elizabeth Gilbert, author and journalist

“Perseverance is failing 19 times and succeeding the 20th.” — Julie Andrews, actress, singer, and author

“You may encounter many defeats, but you must not be defeated. In fact, it may be necessary to encounter the defeats, so you can know who you are, what you can rise from, how you can still come out of it.” — Maya Angelou, writer, and civil rights activist

“Don’t get so busy making a living that you forgot to make a life.” — Dolly Parton, singer and songwriter

“Patience, persistence, and perspiration make an unbeatable combination for success.” — Napoleon Hill, author

"Inaction breeds doubt and fear. Action breeds confidence and courage. If you want to conquer fear, do not sit home and think about it. Go out and get busy." — Dale Carnegie, writer and lecturer

“It’s a simple and generous rule of life that whatever you practice, you will improve at.” — Elizabeth Gilbert, author and journalist

“If you don’t like the road you’re walking, start paving another one.” — Dolly Parton, singer and songwriter

“The big secret in life is that there is no big secret. Whatever your goal, you can get there if you're willing to work.” — Oprah Winfrey, author, talk show host, and philanthropist

“To the doubters and naysayers and everyone who gave me hell and said I could not, that I would not or I must not – your resistance made me stronger, made me push harder, made me the fighter that I am today. It made me the woman that I am today. So thank you.” — Madonna, singer, songwriter, and actress

“If you do not tell the truth about yourself you cannot tell it about other people.” — Virginia Woolf, writer

“Dreams are lovely, but they are just dreams. Fleeting, ephemeral, pretty. But dreams do not come true just because you dream them. It’s hard work that makes things happen. It’s hard work that creates change.” — Shonda Rhimes, screenwriter, television producer, and author

“There's something so special about a woman who dominates in a man's world. It takes a certain grace, strength, intelligence, fearlessness, and the nerve to never take no for an answer.” — Rihanna, singer, songwriter, and businesswoman

“The purpose of life is to live it, to taste experience to the utmost, to reach out eagerly and without fear for newer and richer experience.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States and activist

“The most effective way to do it, is to do it.” — Amelia Earhart, aviator

“If you ask me what I came to do in this world, I, an artist, will answer you: I am here to live out loud.” — Émile Zola, novelist, playwright

“Ambition is the last refuge of the failure.” — Oscar Wilde, poet and playwright

“Through discipline comes freedom.” ― Aristotle, Greek philosopher and scientist

“Obstacles can’t stop you. Problems can’t stop you. Most of all, other people can’t stop you. Only you can stop you.” — Jeffrey Gitomer, author, professional speaker and business trainer

“If you want to be successful in a particular field of endeavor, I think perseverance is one of the key qualities. It’s very important that you find something that you care about, that you have a deep passion for, because you’re going to have to devote a lot of your life to it.” — George Lucas, film director, screenwriter, and producer

“Pleasure in the job puts perfection in the work.” — Aristotle, philosopher and scientist