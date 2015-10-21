The Top Mistakes Capricorns Make In Relationships (& How To Avoid Them)

Earth signs are sensible, pragmatic, and know how to keep both feet on the ground. That’s part of what makes dating a Capricorn zodiac sign such a meaningful and grounding experience. While there’s more to relationships than zodiac signs alone, looking to the astrology of love can help us all get on a more cosmic wavelength when it comes to romance. If you were born under the sign of the zodiac’s goat, knowing the most common mistakes Capricorns make in relationships and how to avoid them can make your love life flow a lot easier.

If you’re dating a Capricorn, then you probably already know what a dependable and committed partner you have. Capricorn is an earth sign, so while they have a reputation for being business-minded and career-oriented, they’re also deeply sensual people who love to indulge in life’s pleasures with their lovers. Capricorns don’t usually jump head-first into romance, as they like to build a solid foundation with someone before getting too close — but once they’ve learned to trust someone, they’ll be one of the most reliable partners.

As an astrologer, I know that every zodiac sign has a unique way of approaching things in love and a different set of struggles to overcome when dealing with romance. And when it comes to astrological dating advice for Capricorn, the best thing to do is to avoid making the following common mistakes in relationships.

1. Putting Work Before Love

The sign of Capricorn is associated with the tenth house of the zodiac, which is all about career and public image. That’s why Capricorns are so work-oriented. However, always putting professional responsibilities ahead of the needs of a romantic partner won’t bode well for a relationship, so Caps must be sure to find a work-life balance.

2. Taking Too Long To Commit

Like the goat that Capricorn is symbolized by, this sign likes to take things slow instead of rushing into romance and committing too soon. However, that slower pace could easily be interpreted as a lack of interest by a prospective partner if not properly communicated. If you’re into someone but simply need time, have regular check-ins about where you’re at.

3. Holding Back Their Emotions

Always practical, Capricorns prefer to look at most situations from a rational perspective. However, love involves emotion — and it’s important that Capricorns allow their feelings plenty of room to unfold naturally within a relationship, as being self-scrutinizing or holding back will only drive an emotional wedge between them and their partners.

4. Being Too Dominating

Capricorns spend lots of time building a solid foundation for themselves and thinking through their next moves, which is why they often succeed at reaching their goals. But when it comes to matters of the heart, their need to stay on top can sometimes come off as overly domineering to a romantic partner. If you’re a Cap, remember that your partner is your equal, not your subordinate.

5. Treating Love Like A Transaction

Capricorns can’t help but think of things in terms of losses and gains, which is what makes them such shrewd business people. But treating love like a measurable transaction sucks all the joy out of it — and it doesn’t give the magic of romance much room to spread its wings and fly. In a healthy and balanced partnership, there’s no need to track things in a spreadsheet.

6. Not Giving Partners The Benefit Of The Doubt

Being realistic about things is natural to a Capricorn, but that practicality sometimes comes with a side of pessimism, too. To Capricorn, having doubts about people simply feels like being real. But believing in your partner and seeing the best in them is important, so Caps should practice looking at the bright side and staying open to their partner’s ability to grow.

7. Taking A Tough-Love Approach

As the sign ruled by stern planet Saturn, Capricorns take self-improvement seriously and can be hard on themselves. But if they project their high standards and tough-love approach onto their partners, it can cause relationship issues. If you’re a Cap, make sure you’re giving your significant other room to make their own decisions (and mistakes) without being overly critical.

8. Only Sticking To What They Know

Hardworking Capricorns recognize that true accomplishment often comes by way having a plan, sticking to it, and having a backup plan to boot. But not leaving any room for spontaneity or new ideas can create stagnancy when it comes to a relationship. Practice stepping out of your comfort zone and playing things by ear with your partner instead of pre-planning all the details.

9. Not Showing Their Softer Side

As one of the cardinal zodiac signs, Capricorns are natural leaders who excel at taking charge. But that doesn’t mean that they don’t want to be taken care of and nurtured by someone, too! It’s important for Capricorns to choose a partner who can motivate them to succeed, while also encouraging them to loosen up and indulge during when they’re not busy working. Don’t be afraid to embrace your softer side.

10. Getting Caught Up In The Material World

We are living in a material world, and as one of the earth zodiac signs, Capricorns can be notoriously materialistic. While it’s great to appreciate the finer things in life, it can be problematic if a Capricorn gets caught up in a not-so-great relationship because of status or money. Caps should remind themselves that the most rewarding partnerships offer more than just material comfort.