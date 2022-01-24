25 Quotes That Exude Gemini Energy

Geminis are renowned thinkers, idea havers, and communicators of the zodiac. These social butterflies have a way with the crowd and know how to get others to have a good time, not to mention their carefree way of expressing themselves — which can explain why you tend to feel extra social and eager to learn when Gemini season rolls around, which falls between May 21 and June 20. Gemini zodiac signs are dynamic and intelligent, so there’s plenty to learn from these inquisitive air signs. Quotes about Gemini zodiac signs will make it crystal clear what the twins are all about.

Geminis belong to the mutable group, making them natural shapeshifters in any situation, and as an air sign, they love to learn and socialize. These zodiac signs flex their effective communication skills thanks to their ruling planet, Mercury, which allows Geminis to be excellent multitaskers who can easily adapt to different environments, hold different relationship dynamics, and have tons of knowledge to bestow on others.

On the flip side, as with all zodiac signs, Geminis have a shadow self. These mutable air signs are so breezy, it can be hard for them to commit to things and can be shifty with plans, which is how they earned the reputation of being hot and cold. It can be hard to pin down what a Gemini is thinking and can be unpredictable. And since they’re ruled by the planet of communication, they tend to be gossipy.

Whether you’re lucky enough to have well-rounded Gemini weaved in your birth chart or want to celebrate them, here are 25 quotes that fully give Gemini vibes.

"Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt, that you can set upon the freedom of my mind." — Virginia Woolf, writer

“You can make more friends in two months by becoming interested in other people than you can in two years by trying to get other people interested in you.”― Dale Carnegie, writer and lecturer

“I am no bird; and no net ensnares me; I am a free human being with an independent will.” — Charlotte Brontë, novelist

“Adaptability is the simple secret of survival.” — Jessica Hagedorn, playwright, writer, and poet

“Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything.” — George Bernard Shaw, playwright

“Research is formalized curiosity. It is poking and prying with a purpose.” — Zora Neale Hurston, author, anthropologist, and filmmaker

"I would hear stories about Steve Jobs and feel like he was at 100 percent exactly what he wanted to do, but I’m sure even a Steve Jobs has compromised. Even a Rick Owens has compromised. You know, even a Kanye West has compromised." — Kanye West, rapper

"I've never been able to plan my life. I just lurch from indecision to indecision." — Alan Rickman, actor

“A wise man can learn more from a foolish question than a fool can learn from a wise answer.” — Bruce Lee, martial artist, actor, and director

“If I make a fool of myself, who cares? I’m not frightened by anyone’s perception of me.” — Angelina Jolie, actor

“When the whole world is silent, even one voice becomes powerful.” – Malala Yousafzai, activist

“I think, at a child's birth, if a mother could ask a fairy godmother to endow it with the most useful gift, that gift should be curiosity.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States

“The reading of all good books is like a conversation with the finest minds of past centuries.” — René Descartes, philosopher and scientist

“I have fallen in love with the imagination. And if you fall in love with the imagination, you understand that it is a free spirit. It will go anywhere, and it can do anything.” — Alice Walker, novelist

“Ask questions when they occur to you and don’t wait…” – Madeleine Albright, former U.S. Secretary of State

“The whole problem is to establish communication with oneself.” — E.B White, writer

“Once we believe in ourselves, we can risk curiosity, wonder, spontaneous delight, or any experience that reveals the human spirit.” — e.e. cummings, poet

“Knowledge is love and light and vision.” — Helen Keller, author and activist

“As I get older, the more I stay focused on the acceptance of myself and others, and choose compassion over judgment and curiosity over fear.” — Tracee Ellis Ross, actor

“The only thing that we know is that we know nothing — and that is the highest flight of human wisdom.” — Leo Tolstoy, writer

“The unexamined life is not worth living” — Socrates, philosopher

I found that the more truthful and vulnerable I was, the more empowering it was for me. — Alanis Morissette, singer

“Good communication is as stimulating as black coffee, and just as hard to sleep after.” – Anne Morrow Lindbergh, author and aviator