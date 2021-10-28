Libras Will Relate To These 25 Quotes

Libras are known for their fairness, sociability, and having a keen eye for beautiful aesthetics. These signs are represented by the scales of justice, which may explain why we feel so inspired to seek balance during Libra season, which occurs between Sept. 23 and Oct. 22. We can all learn a thing or two from their level-headedness and cunning charm — and if you have a lot of Libra placements in your birth chart, learning about and celebrating their zodiac traits are helpful to understanding your birth chart (and lots of fun, of course).

Libras are cardinal air signs. Just as cardinal signs kick off the start of a new season, they spark ideas effortlessly and are considered the creators of the zodiac. Being an air sign makes Libras free-flowing, intelligent, and strong communicators. They’re also ruled by the seventh house of partnerships and ruled by the romantic planet, Venus, making them highly relationship-oriented and explains why Libras are seen as flirty and romantic.

But like all zodiac signs, there’s a shadow side to Libras. Because they care deeply about being fair, they can get overwhelmed with decision-making and give off passive-aggressive vibes during conflict. They can be people-pleasers to a fault and are somewhat flighty — but their heart is always set on doing what’s right for everyone.

If you’ve got Libra in your birth chart or want to know more about this charming sign, here are 25 quotes for Libra zodiac signs that perfectly capture their fun and flirty vibe.

“Justice is about making sure that being polite is not the same thing as being quiet. In fact, oftentimes, the most righteous thing you can do is shake the table.” — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, U.S. Representative and political activist

“I'm pretty good at thinking about everything — all of my consequences — before I make a decision, and I think about everything that's going to happen because of that decision. I'm a Libra, and I'm very strategic.” — Hilary Duff, singer, actor, and author

“Only by learning to live in harmony with your contradictions can you keep it all afloat.” — Audre Lorde, writer, feminist, and civil rights activist

“The more in harmony with yourself you are, the more joyful you are and the more faithful you are. Faith is not to disconnect you from reality — it connects you to reality.” — Paulo Coelho, novelist and lyricist

“I think you have different soulmates throughout your life, that your soul needs different things at different times. I do believe in love. I will always believe in love, but my idea has changed from what I’ve always thought.” — Kim Kardashian West, socialite, model, and businesswoman

"Make sure you're very courageous: be strong, be extremely kind, and above all be humble." — Serena Williams, professional tennis player

“I love when people underestimate me and then become pleasantly surprised. I love meeting new people and telling them about my stories and my projects that I am working on. I really welcome the challenge.” — Kim Kardashian West, businesswoman, socialite, and model

"How I feel about myself is more important than how I look. Feeling confident, being comfortable in your skin — that’s what really makes you beautiful." — Bobbi Brown, makeup artist and founder of Bobbi Brown Cosmetics

“Vulnerability is the essence of romance. It's the art of being uncalculated, the willingness to look foolish, the courage to say, 'This is me, and I'm interested in you enough to show you my flaws with the hope that you may embrace me for all that I am but, more important, all that I am not.’” — Ashton Kutcher, actor, entrepreneur, and activist

“Libras want something more than adulation. They want something almost unendurable when it comes to love." — Alex Dimitrov, astrologer and co-author of Astro Poets: Your Guides to the Zodiac

"My advice: Don't waste so much time worrying about your skin or your weight. Develop what you do, what you put your hands on in the world." — Meryl Streep, actor

“To love oneself is the beginning of a lifelong romance.” — Oscar Wilde, writer and author of An Ideal Husband

“No matter how plain a woman may be, if truth and honesty are written across her face, she will be beautiful.” — Eleanor Roosevelt, former First Lady of the United States and political activist

“The beauty of a woman is not in a facial mole, but true beauty in a woman is reflected in her soul. It is the caring that she lovingly gives, the passion that she knows.” — Audrey Hepburn, actor and humanitarian

“Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.” — Mahatma Gandhi, social and political activist

"Love has nothing to do with what you are expecting to get, only with what you are expecting to give — which is everything," —​ Katharine Hepburn, actor

"True love is singing karaoke 'Under Pressure' and letting the other person sing the Freddie Mercury part," —​ Mindy Kaling, actor, screenwriter, and icon

"The central idea of love is not even a relationship commitment, the first thing is a personal commitment to be the best version of yourself with or without that person that you're with. You have to every single day — mind, body, and spirit — wake up with a commitment to be better," — Will Smith, actor, rapper, and film producer

“I never paint dreams or nightmares. I paint my own reality.” – Frida Kahlo, painter

"There is no definition of beauty, but when you can see someone's spirit coming through, something unexplainable, that's beautiful to me." — Liv Tyler, actor and producer

"We just need to be kinder to ourselves. If we treated ourselves the way we treated our best friend, can you imagine how much better off we would be?" — Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex

"Beauty is when you can appreciate yourself. When you love yourself, that's when you're most beautiful." — Zoë Kravitz, actor, singer, and model

"Be happy in your own skin. If you are unhealthy, start by making small changes to become healthier. You are unique, beautiful, and worthy." — Octavia Spencer, actor, producer, and author

"People often say that ‘beauty is in the eye of the beholder,’ and I say that the most liberating thing about beauty is realizing that you are the beholder. This empowers us to find beauty in places where other have not dared to look, including inside ourselves. Behold yourself as beautiful." — Salma Hayek, actor and film producer