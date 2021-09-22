We’ll All Be Feeling Calm & Collected During Libra Season

Maybe you’ve spent the past months living out your summer dreams — or maybe you’re just feeling a bit overheated and are ready for the cooler, crisper, and pumpkin-spicier days of autumn. Either way, the sun is leaving virtuous Virgo and entering charming Libra on September 22, which will feel like a cosmic breath of fresh air. The sun’s ingress into Libra also marks the autumn equinox (aka the first day of fall), so we’re entering a fresh astrological and meteorological season all at once. These cosmic shifts will bring harmonious new beginnings for all of us, so you’ll want to know exactly how Libra season 2021 will affect your zodiac sign.

Libra is the cardinal air sign of the zodiac, and its peace-loving and diplomatic vibe is great for enhancing our romantic relationships, allowing our social connections to blossom, and bringing more balance to our daily lives. The shift from summer to fall (and the shorter days that come along with it) can be dizzying, but Libra zodiac energy helps us to find our equilibrium and work more harmoniously with others.

Alongside the sun will be feisty Mars (planet of action) and chatty Mercury (planet of thinking and communicating), both of which will also be traveling through Libra for the duration of the season. But while Libra vibes are all about connection and collaboration, our busy social schedules and bubbly conversations may not run as smoothly as we’d like them to this month. That’s because Mercury retrograde fall 2021 kicks off during the first week of Libra season and doesn’t station direct until the last week.

While Mercury retrograde may throw some logistical wrenches into our usually melodious Libra season flow, we’ll also be sent some cosmic blessings that balance out some of the chaos. Pluto retrograde 2021 ends on October 6 (the same day as an auspicious new moon in Libra), and Jupiter retrograde 2021 follows suit on October 18 (which is when Mercury stations direct, too). Finally, a feisty and friction-filled full moon in Aries on October 20 will wrap up Libra season with a bang — but at least we’ll have have fewer retrograding planets to deal with once that lunation lights up the skies.

There’s a lot going on in the cosmos right now, but your Libra season 2021 horoscope can offer you some guidance.

If you’ve felt disconnected from your partner or closest friends lately, this month is a time for coming together and taking initiative. You’re figuring out what you want to commit to in your one-on-one partnerships and what you don’t — and having your ruling planet Mars in Libra all month will balance some of this season’s indecisiveness with sure-footedness. Be diplomatic but firm to ensure conversations about your relationship dynamics run smoothly.

Libra season is carrying us into autumn, Taurus, so use this energetic shift as an excuse to revamp your calendar and make some healthy adjustments to your routine. All work and no play makes for a very unhappy cosmic bull, so check in on the dynamics of your work-life balance and make sure you’re scheduling in plenty of time for socializing, de-stressing, and practicing self-care. You’ll be more productive if you make wellness a priority.

With the sun in a fellow air sign, Gemini, you’ll be thriving through Libra season — and not even your ruling planet Mercury’s retrograde period can bring you down! Your creativity is at a high, so channel it into whatever activities make you feel joyful and optimistic about life. It’s a great time to prioritize passion projects, open your heart to romance and dating, or spend some extra time enjoying your hobbies.

With summer officially behind us and the crisp days of autumn ahead, Libra season marks a wonderful time for you to start nesting and tending to your domestic life, Cancer. Spend time making your home a cozy and comfortable sanctuary where you can wind down from your work days or social activities in peace. It’s a great time to bring some life into your living space by having friends over for home-cooked meal or spooky movie night.

Your inbox is filling up and your phone is ringing off the hook, Leo — as Libra season is lighting up one of the most socially-active sectors of your chart. While Mercury retrograde could cause some clashes in communication, don’t let it stop you from connecting with the people around you in a meaningful way and embracing your heightened popularity. Even casual conversations can open new doors and offer you helpful perspectives now, so long as you’re willing to listen and engage.

Libra season is all about balance, Virgo, so try to channel that vibe toward your financial situation. If you found yourself splurging on more luxuries than usual during your birthday season, now’s a great time to rebound and find a more stable equilibrium between spending and saving. Mercury retrograde could make any major number-crunching difficult, but simply changing daily habits around money will put you on the right path.

Happy birthday season to you, Libra! The sun in your sign is asking you to show up in life as authentically and visibly as possible. Your sign is naturally associated with partnerships, so it can be hard to not put other people first and constantly try to cater to their needs — but what about what you want? Prioritizing your truth, goals, and desires is of the ultimate importance right now, so don’t be afraid to take up space and let your light shine.

With the days officially getting shorter and sunsets coming earlier, you might find yourself craving a little hibernation period over the coming month — and that’s OK, Scorpio. Decompressing and spending quality time alone after the hustle and bustle of summer will give you time to process the lessons you’ve learned and get in touch with your spiritual side. Check your FOMO at the door and honor your desire to recharge.

Summer may be over, Sag, but Libra season is highlighting your friendships and inspiring you to connect with your crew for some fall fun. If there have been some communication clashes causing drama within your social circle (thanks, Mercury retrograde), now’s a great time to step up and try to bring some peace to the situation. Your high-minded outlook and optimistic attitude will help to smooth over conflicts and bring a better harmony to your group dynamic.

Let’s get down to business, Cap — as Libra season is highlighting the career sector of your chart and motivating you to reach further toward your professional goals. While Mercury retrograde mix-ups could certainly delay some projects or promotions, you’ll still be shining brightly when it comes to your work life and grabbing the attention of all the right people. Keep up your momentum and make an effort to foster more personal connections with your bosses, colleagues, and clients.

The sun is in fellow air sign Libra this month, Aqua, and this influx of mental energy is highlighting your most visionary interests and giving you a solid case of wanderlust. You’re itching to explore new ideas, try new things, and see new places that broaden your perspective on life. The best way to do that this season? Connecting with the people who inspire you. Meet up with someone you consider a mentor and pick their brain. Their unique outlook may give you some stimulating spiritual or philosophical concepts to chew on.

The sun is setting earlier now that it’s fall, Pisces — which gives you extra time to indulge in some dreamy nighttime introspection. Because Libra season shifts on our focus onto partnerships, it brings you helpful opportunity to assess your current relationship boundaries and bring some balance to any energetic exchanges that seem off-kilter. If you need to cut ties with someone who’s draining you or simply be clearer about what you can offer each other, now’s a great time to move forward with these conversations.