25 Quotes That Bring All The Sagittarius Vibes

When it comes to thrilling escapades and exploring beyond what the eye can see, Sagittarius zodiac signs know a few things. They’re the optimistic and happy-go-lucky type, sprinkling their jovial magic into our lives during Sagittarius season, which occurs between November 22 and December 21. There’s a lot to appreciate about these fun-loving fire signs, but if you have Sagittarius in your chart, you already knew that. Getting to know the personality traits and attitude of the mighty Sagittarius is the perfect way to celebrate your zodiac sign’s thirst for adventure. Whether you have Sagittarius placements in your birth chart or want to absorb some of their luck, here are 25 quotes for Sagittarius zodiac signs that flawlessly describe their free-spirit.

Because Sagittarius zodiac signs are mutable, they have a special way of adapting effortlessly to their environment. They’re ruled by the ninth house of worldview and philosophy, so these signs are open-minded and love to learn about different perspectives and cultures especially through travel. Their liveliness and sense of optimism stem from being a passionate fire sign, but it certainly doesn’t hurt that their ruling planet is Jupiter, aka the planet of luck, prosperity, and abundance.

Sagittarians have a darker, shadow side to them, however — just as every zodiac sign does. Since they’re ruled by lucky Jupiter, their rose-tinted glasses tend to lead them astray with blind optimism. Being a mutable sign sees that Sagittarians can be fickle and inconsistent at times — and to them, making commitments or being tied down are seen as red flags.

Read on for 25 of the most Sagittarius-y quotes out there.

“I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list.” ― Susan Sontag, writer, filmmaker, and political activist

“The journey not the arrival matters.” ― T.S. Eliot, poet and essayist

"Stay afraid, but do it anyway. What's important is the action. You don't have to wait to be confident. Just do it and eventually the confidence will follow." — Carrie Fisher, actor

“Ever since I was a child I have had this instinctive urge for expansion and growth. To me, the function and duty of a quality human being is the sincere and honest development of one’s potential.” — Bruce Lee, actor and martial artist

“The greatest opportunities in life come with fear and risk.” ― Miley Cyrus, singer, songwriter, and actor

“Lock up your libraries if you like; but there is no gate, no lock, no bolt that you can set upon the freedom of my mind.”― Virginia Woolf, writer

“Not all those who wander are lost.” ― J.R.R. Tolkien, writer and poet

“I’m competitive with myself. I always try to push past my own borders.” — Tyra Banks, model, actor, and television personality

“Life is either a daring adventure or nothing.” — Hellen Keller, author and disability rights activist

“I am not the same, having seen the moon shine on the other side of the world” – Mary Anne Radmacher, writer and artist

“Here’s the thing about luck…you don’t know if it’s good or bad until you have some perspective.” — Alice Hoffman, novelist

“We are all a great deal luckier than we realize, we usually get what we want—or near enough.” — Roald Dahl, novelist and screenwriter

“A goal is not always meant to be reached; it often serves simply as something to aim at.” — Bruce Lee, actor and martial artist

“I’m an archer. We literally stand back, assess the situation, process how we feel about it, raise a bow, pull it back, and fire.” — Taylor Swift, singer and song-writer

“The unexamined life is not worth living” — Socrates, ancient philosopher

“Adventure is worthwhile in itself.” — Amelia Earhart, aviation pioneer

“I’m a Sagittarius, which means, you know, I’m blindly optimistic, I love to travel, I’m always up for adventure but also always want something new.” — Taylor Swift, singer and songwriter

“I know I’m an overachiever, and I’m not apologetic about it.” — Tyra Banks, model, actress, and television personality

“I'm very competitive. When I was, like, four, I would see a Shake 'N Bake commercial and see a little girl on that and think, 'I can do that. I might be better.'“ — Sarah Hyland, actress

“For me, success is a state of mind. I feel like success isn't about conquering something; it's being happy with who you are.” — Britney Spears, singer and songwriter

“You can choose courage or you can choose comfort. You cannot have both.” — Brene Brown, professor and researcher

“Try new things, step out of your comfort zone, take risks, do things in ways you've never done them before, ask for help, surround yourself with self-actualized people, become obsessed with the fact that you have one go-round on this planet as the you that is you, and realize how precious and important it is not to squander that.” — Jen Sincero, author

“I am learning all the time. The tombstone will be my diploma.” — Eartha Kitt, singer, actor, and activist

“Education is the kindling of a flame, not the filling of a vessel.” — Socrates, ancient philosopher