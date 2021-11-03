Scorpio zodiac signs have earned a reputation for being intense, intuitive, and immensely passionate. These water signs are deeply connected to their emotions, which could be why we feel extra driven in our passions and deep in our feelings during Scorpio season, which happens between Oct. 23 and Nov. 22. Having Scorpio placements drizzled in your birth chart is a good excuse to learn about their zodiac traits — and all the more reason to honor them with quotes about Scorpio zodiac signs.

Scorpios are fixed water signs. Fixed zodiac signs are all about turning ideas into reality. Since Scorpios are water signs, they’re emotionally intuitive empaths. These water natives are extremely guarded with their hearts, which makes sense because these fierce signs are represented by the scorpion — their venomous stingers and sharp pincers symbolize their defenses. Scorpios are ruled by the planet Pluto, which represents personal power and the occult.

The flip side to Scorpios is that they’re deep, since these signs are represented by the eighth house of sex, rebirth, and transformation. Just like their ruling house, they’re elusive and mysterious, making it hard for them to be vulnerable. Being a fixed sign can mean they’re stubborn at times, but it’s only because they’re loyal to their convictions.

These quotes from Scorpios, about Scorpios, or that will just resonate with Scorpios will help you understand this intense and sometimes intimidating zodiac sign. Read on for 25 quotes that will feel relatable to any Scorpio.

“I used to be very revenge motivated, but that’s just because I’m a Scorpio.” — SZA, singer

“I take pleasure in my transformations. I look quiet and consistent, but few know how many women there are in me.” — Anaïs Nin, writer, novelist, and diarist

“The world is full of magic things, patiently waiting for our senses to grow sharper.” — W.B. Yeats, writer and poet

“I’ll cry at the end of the day. Not with fresh makeup.” — Kim Kardashian, businesswoman, socialite, and model

"I don't like to have the biggest squad ever, just because I feel like that gets too complicated." — Kendall Jenner, supermodel

"To all the little girls who are watching this, never doubt that you are valuable and powerful, and deserving of every chance and opportunity in the world to pursue and achieve your own dreams." — Hillary Clinton, former United States Secretary of State

"I'll sit here and cry, watching Titanic wishing I had a little romance in my life." — Kourtney Kardashian, socialite and model

"I don't belong to anyone else but myself. I have to make my own decisions. Happiness is defined by me. My sexuality is defined by me.” — Keke Palmer, actor, singer, and TV personality

“Each night, when I go to sleep, I die. And the next morning, when I wake up, I am reborn.”― Mahatma Gandhi, political ethicist

"The implication is that to be sexual is to be trashy because being sexy means playing into men's desires. To me, 'sexy' is a kind of beauty, a kind of self-expression, one that is to be celebrated, one that is wonderfully female.” — Emily Ratajkowski, model and actor

“My sun sets to rise again.” — Robert Browning, playwright and poet

“There is unbelievable power in ownership, and women should own their sexuality.” — Beyoncé, singer, songwriter, icon

“I think in life you should work on yourself until the day you die.” — Serena Williams, professional tennis player

"I mean, time for me, I can make it go slow or fast, however I please, and that’s how I know it doesn’t exist.” — Willow Smith, singer and songwriter

“I believe in intuitions and inspirations...I sometimes feel that I am right. I do not know that I am.” — Albert Einstein, theoretical physicist

"There is no passion to be found playing small — in settling for a life that is less than the one you are capable of living." — Nelson Mandela, former President of South Africa

"I've learned it's important not to limit yourself. You can do whatever you really love to do, no matter what it is." — Ryan Gosling, actor

"I'm tough, ambitious, and I know exactly what I want. If that makes me a b*tch, OK." — Madonna, singer and songwriter

“‘Fantasy’ and ‘reality’ are the same. To break the barrier and walk between the worlds of the reality that we know and the world of thought and imagination, the only thing you will ever need the capacity to see beyond the limitations you have placed on yourself.” — Willow Smith

“Greatness is not this wonderful, esoteric, elusive, God-like, feature that only the special among us will ever taste. It’s something that truly exists in all of us. It’s very simple. This is what I believe, and I’m willing to die for it.” — Will Smith, actor, rapper, and film producer

“If you can truly know yourself, you will begin the journey of transformation.” – Deepak Chopra, author

"What's strange about the way my brain functions is that the only thing that has ever made me feel calm is knowing clearly what I want." — Emma Stone, actor

“I have a spiritual life, believe it or not. ... That means that I have an understanding that one, is that we are all responsible for our destiny and two, is none of it is real. Nothing of the accolade and platinum records, none of it means anything if I’m not feeding my soul” — Madonna

“Magic can be found in stolen moments.”― Francesca Lia Block, writer