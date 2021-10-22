Scorpio Season Ushers In All The Feels

Fall brings changing leaves, nostalgia for back-to-school season, and the absolute dread that winter is coming. But Scorpio season 2021 offers a last hurrah of, ahem, sensual pleasures before the clocks turn back an hour. The scorpion’s tantalizing energy invites us to indulge in our passions and explore our deepest desires as the sun enters the mysterious and sultry sign of Scorpio on October 23. You may find your focus moving from finding balance in your personal relationships to honing in on your shadow self (aka your private and secretive side), as you lean deeply into our emotions. These transformative shifts will have a different effect on everyone, so it’s best to understand how Scorpio season 2021 will affect your zodiac sign to get the most out of this passionate and emotionally charged energy.

Scorpio’s whole schtick is intense, but when you look past their sharp pincers and lethal stingers, you’ll find a sensitive and soft heart riddled with deep, cavernous feelings. For the rest of fall, expect the vibes to be bubbling with desire as we delve into our personal interests and confront our hidden emotions. This ardent energy will hit a fever pitch on Oct. 30 as Mars, the planet of power and aggression, will also move into Scorpio, where it will be until Dec. 13. Expect these fierce vibes to inspire you to step into your personal power — making it the perfect occasion to hone in on creative passions and explore your carnal side.

Are you ready to venture into your deepest cravings and confront your secret self? House of Intuition’s resident astrologer Narayana Montúfar shares the revelations that Scorpio season 2021 has in store for your zodiac sign.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries, this is a good month to take stock of what makes you feel most stable. “Scorpio season explores your hidden sector of transformation and resources. It is usually unlike you to seek out security as you may prefer a wilder, freer lifestyle. But Scorpio season reminds you that emotional and financial security is a different type of freedom to embrace,” Montúfar tells Bustle.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Scorpio season is heating up your relationships, Taurus, so expect your close connections — both platonic and romantic — to feel extra spicy. This season is all about nourishing your relationships, so make room for intimacy. “Now is the time to fully indulge in your Venusian desire for love and commitment! Taurus, it could be time to embrace an all-consuming passion that you have been craving,” says Montúfar.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini, Scorpio energy is empowering you to get to work and make positive adjustments to your routines, and you’re going to want to harness this determined energy. “Scorpio season is lighting a spark of passion in your sector of work, health, and routines. You may have newfound stamina at work, allowing you to be extra productive! Scorpio season may also transform your current routine and healthy habits for the better,” Montúfar explains. Try integrating habits like yoga and mindfulness meditation.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer, things are about to get steamy during Scorpio season as it moves into your house of pleasure and creativity. It’s a great time to explore your cravings in the bedroom as well as creative pursuits, so don’t be afraid to get lost in what brings you pleasure. “You should prioritize the hobbies and past times that bring you happiness during Scorpio season. Single or committed, Scorpio season can take you back to a sweet honeymoon phase. Dating feels fresh and exhilarating while sexual chemistry sky-rockets,” says Montúfar.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

Break out those home videos and retro baby pics, Leo, because Scorpio season is taking you back to your roots. Expect intense feelings of nostalgia. “Now could be the time to finally launch a home project or restructure your home life! You may even feel more inclined to dig into your ancestry, to explore your familial roots. Scorpio season encourages you to embrace the evolution of your home life,” Montúfar says. Schedule quality time with your family for a game or movie night.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

Scorpio season is ingressing into the area of life that deals with communication, Virgo, so consider working on your speaking and listening skills during this time. “As a Mercurial sign, you know there is always room for improvement with your communication style and neighborly interactions. So, Scorpio season is the time to make an effort to reframe your dialogues! If you have siblings, you may feel more inclined to reconnect and deepen your bonds throughout Scorpio season,” Montúfar explains.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

Libra, Scorpio season is all about money, and there may be new streams of income ahead. This is an ideal time to focus on your finances. “You may feel more empowered to ask for what you are owed, especially if you are seeking out a raise or stipulation! Scorpio season could heighten your drive to be fiscally secure, which may trigger you to work more or pick up a side gig,” says Montúfar.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21)

Scorpio, this season is all about honing in on your sense of self. It’s a good time to reflect on your growth and celebrate your wins. “It is your time to shine with both the Sun and Mars in your sign, activating your sector of identity and appearance. You may feel empowered in all facets of your personality, ready to show the world the true you. You could also feel encouraged to change your sense of self, such as working on your shadow attributes or finally making the appearance-based changes you have been considering,” Montúfar says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius, things are about to get personal as Scorpio season moves in on your subconscious sector of life. Prepare to get deep — and don’t hold anything back. “Before you show the world who you are in your season, you must first better understand yourself. Scorpio season taps into your deepest fears, talents, skills, and secret self. You may have a sudden realization about your weaknesses and strengths throughout Scorpio season,” Montúfar explains. It’s a good idea to journal and practice mindfulness to help you tap into the metaphysical.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

Capricorn, Scorpio season is urging you to focus on and nourish your friendships. Don’t be afraid to take a break from all of your hard work to indulge in quality time with your close pals. “As Scorpio season unfolds, you should spend more time connecting with your friends and building rapport with your various communities. You may find that the communal support can assist your dreams, making the seemingly impossible now possible before Scorpio season is over,” Montúfar says.

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18)

Aquarius, this Scorpio season is lighting up your public image and professional area of life, so you may feel a little more introverted than usual. “Although Scorpio is hailed as a mysterious sign, this doesn’t mean you should shy away from professional recognition. If anything, Scorpio season encourages professional strategy so that you may accomplish and be known for exactly whatever you want that to be,” Montúfar explains. If you’re taking on exciting projects at work, don’t be modest — you deserve the kudos!

If Your Zodiac Sign Is Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces, Scorpio season is all about expanding your horizons, so be prepared to be taken to new heights as you discover new passions, art, and even study new belief systems. “What’s next on your bucket list, Pisces? Scorpio season dares to explore the unknown as it is putting your sector of higher education, philosophy, spirituality, and travel into the spotlight. Now is the time to prioritize your education - informal or formal,” says Montúfar. Consider learning a new skill like graphic design or creative writing, or perhaps study a different language this season.