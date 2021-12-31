Taurus zodiac signs are headstrong, romantic, and grounded. For Taureans who crave comfort, nothing beats the rejuvenation they get after a night of self-care and a relaxing bath (extra bubbles, please). It’s the reason we feel like certified homebodies during Taurus season, which strikes between April 20 and May 20. We can learn a lot from Taureans based on how down-to-earth and loyal they can be — and celebrating the bull’s personality traits is a good place to start.
Taureans are fixed earth signs, meaning they’re extra sturdy, practical, and reliable, especially when it comes to their personal sanctuary and finances. Their need for security can be attributed to their second house ruler, aka the house of money and material possessions. These zodiac signs are ruled by the benefic planet, Venus, which has sovereignty over love, romance, and art. So suffice to say, they have an impeccable fashion sense and a love for all things romantic and artsy.
Every zodiac sign has a shadow side, and Taureans are no different. Because they’re fixed signs, they tend to be on the stubborn side of things. Because they’re ruled by the second house of material possessions, they can be super protective over their things and overly practical at times, but only because they have a longing for stability and don’t take it lightly when their structure is threatened.
Their iron-will, strong devotion, and laid-back attitude are only a few personality traits that make Taurus zodiac signs a solid force to be reckoned with. Read on for 25 quotes that encapsulate these sensible earth signs.