Taurus zodiac signs are headstrong, romantic, and grounded. For Taureans who crave comfort, nothing beats the rejuvenation they get after a night of self-care and a relaxing bath (extra bubbles, please). It’s the reason we feel like certified homebodies during Taurus season, which strikes between April 20 and May 20. We can learn a lot from Taureans based on how down-to-earth and loyal they can be — and celebrating the bull’s personality traits is a good place to start.

Taureans are fixed earth signs, meaning they’re extra sturdy, practical, and reliable, especially when it comes to their personal sanctuary and finances. Their need for security can be attributed to their second house ruler, aka the house of money and material possessions. These zodiac signs are ruled by the benefic planet, Venus, which has sovereignty over love, romance, and art. So suffice to say, they have an impeccable fashion sense and a love for all things romantic and artsy.

Every zodiac sign has a shadow side, and Taureans are no different. Because they’re fixed signs, they tend to be on the stubborn side of things. Because they’re ruled by the second house of material possessions, they can be super protective over their things and overly practical at times, but only because they have a longing for stability and don’t take it lightly when their structure is threatened.

Their iron-will, strong devotion, and laid-back attitude are only a few personality traits that make Taurus zodiac signs a solid force to be reckoned with. Read on for 25 quotes that encapsulate these sensible earth signs.

“Perhaps home is not a place but simply an irrevocable condition.” — James Baldwin, novelist, playwright, and activist

“I dress myself, not to impress, but for comfort and for style.” — Lindsay Wixson, model

“If you have built castles in the air, your work need not be lost; that is where they should be. Now put the foundations under them.” — Henry David Thoreau, philosopher, poet, and naturalist

“The ache for home lives in all of us. The safe place where we can go as we are and not be questioned.” — Maya Angelou, civil rights activist, and poet

“What a comfort is friendship in this world.” — Virginia Woolf, writer

“Love is like quicksilver in the hand. Leave the fingers open and it stays. Clutch it and it darts away.” — Dorothy Parker, poet, and writer

“Lots of people want to ride with you in the limo, but what you want is someone who will take the bus with you when the limo breaks down.” — Oprah Winfrey, talk show host and author

“It’s all about falling in love with yourself and sharing that love with someone who appreciates you, rather than looking for love to compensate for a self-love deficit.” — Eartha Kitt, singer, actor, and comedian

“To my mind, a picture should be something pleasant, cheerful, and pretty. There are too many unpleasant things in life as it is, without creating still more of them.” — Pierre-Auguste Renoir, artist

“There is no definition of beauty, but when you can see someone's spirit coming through, something unexplainable, that's beautiful to me.” — Liv Tyler, actor

“For a homebody like me, the evolution of gadgets has been a blessing.” — Okky Madasari, novelist

“Anything I can not transform into something marvelous, I let go. Reality doesn't impress me. I only believe in intoxication, in ecstasy, and when ordinary life shackles me, I escape, one way or another. No more walls.” — Anaïs Nin, diarist and writer

“I love lifestyle stuff, I love housewares. I'm really a homebody, honestly. Anything to do with my kitchen or my house, I'm all about it. I'm working on a sauce line, so that's kind of exciting. I'm a saucier.” — Kelis, singer and songwriter

“If you have the ability to love, love yourself first.” — Charles Bukowski, poet

“Talk to yourself like you would to someone you love.” — Brené Brown, professor, lecturer, and author

“Self-care is never a selfish act — it is simply good stewardship of the only gift I have, the gift I was put on earth to offer to others.” — Parker J. Palmer, author, and activist

“Every luxury must be paid for, and everything is a luxury, starting with being in this world.” — Cesare Pavese, novelist and poet

“I'm very headstrong. Once I've caught fire, there's no dousing the flames — all engines full speed ahead.” — Zenko Adachi, business person

“Keep your head up in failure and your head down in success.” — Jerry Seinfeld, actor and comedian

“If things don’t work out the way you want, hold your head up high and be proud. And try again. And again. And again!” — Sarah Dessen, novelist

“With faith, discipline and selfless devotion to duty, there is nothing worthwhile that you cannot achieve.” — Muhammad Ali, boxer, activist, and philanthropist

“You want something? Go get it with single-minded devotion.” — Reggie Lee, actor

“It was when I stopped searching for home within others and lifted the foundations of home within myself I found there were no roots more intimate than those between a mind and body that have decided to be whole.” — Rupi Kaur, poet

“True luxury is being able to own your time — to be able to take a walk, sit on your porch, read the paper, not take the call, not be compelled by obligation.” — Ashton Kutcher, actor and activist