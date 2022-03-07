Tech

Razor Upgraded Their Classic Scooters For Adults With Commutes

Razor will offer a new adult-sized electric scooter in August.

Two millennials use the Razor Icon scooter.
Razor
By Emma Carey

Razor

If you’ve been seeing commuters zip past you on electric scooters lately, you might be debating jumping on the two-wheeled bandwagon. Both convenient and sustainable, the compact vehicle seems to be the future of commuting. And Razor is about to give the gadget a retro redux.

Inspiring loads of nostalgic memes over the years, Razor is synonymous with childhood memories of scootering for many millennials. Now, the Razor Icon — an adult-sized electric scooter arriving in August — is here to grow alongside Razor lovers.

