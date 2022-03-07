Tech
Razor will offer a new adult-sized electric scooter in August.
Razor
If you’ve been seeing commuters zip past you on electric scooters lately, you might be debating jumping on the two-wheeled bandwagon. Both convenient and sustainable, the compact vehicle seems to be the future of commuting. And Razor is about to give the gadget a retro redux.
Razor
Inspiring loads of nostalgic memes over the years, Razor is synonymous with childhood memories of scootering for many millennials. Now, the Razor Icon — an adult-sized electric scooter arriving in August — is here to grow alongside Razor lovers.