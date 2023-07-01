Life
Real Estate Pros Say These Cheap, Easy Upgrades Make Your Home So Much Better
Genius ways to revamp your space on the cheap, straight from the pros.
Written by Jenny White
Amazon
We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
It can be tough to know where to start when making upgrades to your home. To take out the guesswork, Bustle got in touch with real estate professionals for their favorite projects and products to improve any home. They came up with these cheap, easy upgrades that will make your home so much better without much effort — and most cost less than $25.