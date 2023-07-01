Life

Real Estate Pros Say These Cheap, Easy Upgrades Make Your Home So Much Better

Genius ways to revamp your space on the cheap, straight from the pros.

Written by Jenny White
It can be tough to know where to start when making upgrades to your home. To take out the guesswork, Bustle got in touch with real estate professionals for their favorite projects and products to improve any home. They came up with these cheap, easy upgrades that will make your home so much better without much effort — and most cost less than $25.

1

A Drywall Repair Kit To Fix Cracks, Holes, & Other Damage

Matt Teifke, the founder and principal broker at Teifke Real Estate, recommends fixing damaged drywall before repainting using a repair kit. This kit costs less than $15 and comes with everything necessary to quickly repair cracks, peeling, or holes, including dual nozzle extenders and a scraper for application, two bottles of wall mending agent, and sandpaper to smooth it out.

2

These Under-Bed Organizers To Conceal Up To 20 Pairs Of Shoes

A pair of under-bed organizers like these are “great for organizing clutter and creating an uncluttered look,” explains Teifke. They’re specifically designed to stash shoes — one has compartments for 16 pairs, while the other has four sections for boots or other larger shoes (it would also work well for sweaters and coats). The organizers are made from a thick fabric for durability and two handles allow you to easily slide them out from under your bed.

3

These Turkish Hand Towels For A Low-Cost Upgrade

Teifke explains that "small touches like adding fresh towels to the bathrooms” can go a long way in upgrading your space. This four-pack of 100% cotton hand towels scream luxury at a budget-friendly price. They are highly absorbent, yet lightweight and quick-drying, and they’ll get softer with each wash. With 43 colors available, you’ll surely find the perfect match for your home.

4

A Complete Bath Towel Set That’s Positively Plush

If you want to take Teifke’s advice and swap out all of the towels in your bathroom, this six-piece set comes with two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths made from 100% ring-spun cotton for superior softness and plushness. They’re also available in dark gray in the listing. The highly rated set has earned a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon.

5

These Cube-Shaped Floating Shelves That Can Hide Wall Imperfections

Teifke notes that floating shelves are the ideal solution for covering up imperfections in your walls because they “draw the eye away from flaws.” The set includes three cube-shaped shelves (in small, medium, and large sizes) that are deep enough to display a variety of items, including spices in the kitchen, toiletries in the bathroom, or books and small pieces of art in your living room. They’re made from durable engineered wood and can hold up to 11 pounds each. Various finishes are available in the listing, including natural, white, or walnut.

6

A Unique Bookshelf For Stylish Storage

This tiered bookshelf is another accent piece that can disguise flaws in your walls. It has six open shelves (plus a bottom compartment) to hold books, magazines, photo albums, and more. And the unique angled shape paired with the rustic finish makes it a true showpiece. It’s straightforward to assemble and comes with brackets to secure it to the wall for added stability. It comes in three colors and two sizes within the listing.

7

A Mid-Century Modern Stool That Can Cover Carpet Imperfections & Stash Clutter

If you have a stain on the carpet, or another imperfection you’d rather hide, drop this velvet stool with a mid-century modern vibe right over it. It’s practical, too. You can sit on it, store stuff inside it, and place items on top of it without fear of them falling off; just flip over the lid to reveal a sturdy wooden tabletop surface. It features a pleated upholstered finish, round shape, and gold metal legs and comes in lush colors in the listing including emerald, rose red, and light gray.

8

This Slim Cabinet To Add Hidden Storage To Your Bathroom

Lindsey Mahoney, a real estate agent and the founder of Building Bluebird, recommends that you “declutter and tuck away personal grooming items” in your bathroom for an instantly tidier look. This storage cabinet — (which costs less than $20) can hold a roll of toilet paper, plus other smaller items in the hidden compartment below. It has a narrow shape to fit next to your toilet or in any other tight space. Because it’s made of PVC, it’s even waterproof.

9

This Handmade Wooden Toilet Tank Topper & Vanity Tray Set

Another way to organize personal grooming products, this toilet tank topper and vanity tray set is handmade from acacia wood to bring a sense of warmth and richness to your bathroom. Use it to store various items including toilet paper, makeup, extra hand towels, and other care products.

10

This Genius Squeegee For Hard-To-Reach Areas

Mahoney says you don’t want to forget to “spend some time on curb appeal.” One way to do so is to make sure that all of your windows are squeaky clean by using this squeegee cleaner that adjusts in length (up to 62 inches) for hard-to-reach spots. The bendable head won’t leave behind any streaks, and for just $20, it’s much cheaper than hiring a professional to handle the task.

11

This Over-The-Door Organizer That Takes Advantage Of Wasted Space

If your spices are haphazardly stored in your kitchen or pantry, Ron Wysocarski, a real estate broker based in Florida, has an easy fix. "A spice rack on the door of a closet is a simple and effective way to organize your spices, at the same time increase the space,” he says. This metal organizer features an extra-large capacity — there are six baskets with room for 24 4-ounce jars each — and a durable frame to support up to 60 pounds. The components snap together for tool-free assembly.

12

These Cable Clips To Minimize Messy Cords

Wysocarski suggests using cable clips like these for both functional and aesthetic reasons, as they can “keep wires from getting tangled or falling behind desks or entertainment centers,” while also making the area “look neat and put together." For less than $10, the set includes 60 clips that will adhere to nearly any surface — including walls, wood, plastic, metal, and more. And they can accommodate cords of various thicknesses and sizes.

13

A Set Of Fairy Lights To Give Your Space A Warm Glow

"Curtain fairy lights are a fun way to change the look of a room and make it feel magical,” explains Wysocarski. By hanging fairy lights behind sheer curtains, you’ll be “giving the whole room a soft, charming glow,” he says. The 9.8-foot strand boasts 300 LED lights that give off a warm white hue (other color options like white, multicolor, or purple are available in the listing). Use the included remote to tweak the brightness level, set a timer, or choose a specific lighting mode.

14

A Set Of Round Mirrors For Interesting Wall Art On A Budget

If you have a spot on your walls that’s damaged or stained, Theresa Raymond, the owner and principal broker of TN Smoky Mtn Realty, says you could hang a set of round mirror tiles as a distraction — visitors in your home will likely never even spot the imperfections, as they’re “too busy noticing the pretty objects in front,” she explains. The set comes with 28 round mirrors (made from real glass) with diameters ranging from around 1 inch up to nearly 6 inches. They can be hung in any configuration using their double-sided adhesive.

15

These Agate Bookends That Add Natural Beauty To Any Room

Another way to capture visitors’ attention is these agate bookends that look like they belong in a boutique and cost less than $30 for a pair. Each piece is unique in color and shape, though you can opt for a specific weight ranging from 2 to 8 pounds. Also included are 16 rubberized bumpers for the bottoms of the bookends to ensure they don’t slide around, protecting the surface below. Choose from teal, black, natural, or pink options in the listing.

16

A Statement-Making Sunburst Mirror With A Gorgeous Gold Finish

This mid-century modern mirror has a lustrous gold finish — it’ll make a bold statement for less than $50. It’s made from durable iron so it won’t bend or deform, and it measures 23.6 inches from end to end. Utilize the hanging bracket on the back for easy installation.

17

This Roll Of Peel-&-Stick Wallpaper To Update Old Furniture Or Walls

Grab a roll of this peel-and-stick wallpaper to inexpensively overhaul the appearance of various areas and items in your home. “It can be used to decorate furniture, walls, tools, and even the inside or outside of a car,” explains Wysocarski. The matte black color paired with the wood-print texture is the definition of chic. Thanks to grid lines on the back, application is simple and it can easily be repositioned (or even removed) as needed.

18

These Modern-Meets-Farmhouse Light Fixtures That Cost Less Than $25 Each

“[A] small investment can go a long way in the appeal of a house,” explains Elizabeth P. Lord-Levitt, a real estate broker and the owner of Elizabeth P. Lord Residential Design. She suggests replacing tired builder-grade lights with this set of two black flush-mount light fixtures for an easy “aesthetic upgrade.” The fixtures blend modern and farmhouse styles to work in practically any space. And because they’re straightforward to install, you can knock out this DIY upgrade on your own.

19

A Set Of Chic Black Handles To Replace Outdated Hardware

“Hardware is the jewelry of a home, you would never leave the house all dressed up and forget your earrings,” remarks Lord-Levitt. She recommends swapping outdated brass hardware (like in your kitchen or bathrooms) with these matte black handles for an instant glow-up. If your cabinets don’t have any hardware in the first place, they’ll be even easier to install. There are various quantities and sizes available in the listing.

20

A Positionable Lamp With Lots Of Settings For Strategic Lighting

If there are imperfections on your walls or ceilings that you’d like to minimize, “strategic lighting can help to hide them,” including “adjustable light fixtures,” explains Keith Sant, the founder and CEO of Kind House Buyers. This gold lamp has a flexible swing arm and movable head for positioning, multiple color temperatures (ranging from warm white to daylight), and a dimmer setting for optimum brightness. Utilize the built-in charging port for your devices. It’s also available in black and silver within the listing.

21

This Seagrass Basket With A Lid Available In 4 Sizes & 3 Colors For Decluttering

Sant says that he utilizes “baskets or decorative boxes to store smaller eyesores, such as power cords or remote controls." This woven basket is made from seagrass, which boasts color variations that add to its natural beauty, and a lid to keep the items inside out of sight. There are multiple sizes and colors to pick from within the listing.

22

A Highly Rated Rope Basket That’s So Versatile

This rope basket is another way to hide eyesores out of sight per Sant’s recommendation. It’s a whopping 22 by 14 inches in size, meaning it has an extra-large capacity for items ranging from blankets to shoes (and more); some Amazon reviewers even note they use it as a laundry basket. It’s made from soft cotton, yet will stand on its own. And stylish vegan leather handles finish off the design. It’s available in a wide range of colors within the listing to match your space.

23

These Sparkly Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks That Are Practical & Pretty

Another eye-catching item that will draw the eye away from imperfections per Raymond’s advice, these sparkly crystal flower magnetic tiebacks allow you to draw back curtains in your living room, bedroom, office, or bathroom. The spring wire design means the tiebacks can accommodate curtains of different thicknesses and the strong magnet ensures they remain in place.

24

A Handy Caddy To Corral Your Remote Controls

Never deal with the frustration of losing a remote again or the cluttered look they can create thanks to this remote control caddy — it has five individual compartments, so everything you store in it has a designated place. It’s crafted from vegan leather with a sleek rounded shape for added style. And the non-slip pads on the bottom prevent it from sliding around.

25

A Fan-Favorite Wall Planter That Adds Life To Any Room

Sant says that a wall planter can “add life and color to any room” and even “help purify the air in the space." It features a minimalistic design with a natural wooden frame and five clear glass tubes (which allow you to view the roots and overall condition of the plant if propagating) to display your greenery. It comes in three colors and two sizes within the listing.

26

This Acacia Wood Planter That Can Be Used Indoors Or Out

If you don’t have the space for a wall planter, you can still follow Sant’s suggestion by grabbing this wooden planter box that can be used indoors or out to plant herbs, flowers, or other beautiful greenery. It’s handcrafted from acacia wood and it's lightweight (just over 3 pounds when empty) for hassle-free repositioning from sun to shade. The built-in drainage hole prevents soggy soil and root rot, ensuring your plants stay in top condition.

27

A Pair Of Textural Throw Pillow Covers To Add Coziness & Style

For just $14, this pair of throw pillow covers will make a big impact on both the look and feel of your space. “Placing them strategically around the room can help create a more inviting atmosphere,” explains Sant. They’re made from a silky-soft corduroy fabric with a unique striped pattern for added texture. The invisible zipper makes it simple to stuff inserts inside; if you don’t have those on hand, check out the product below. The listing contains neutrals like tan or gray, as well as vibrant hues like hot pink or mustard yellow.

28

These Pillow Inserts With 66,000+ 5-Star Reviews

With a 4.7-star overall rating on Amazon after 82,000-plus reviews, these throw pillow inserts are a great option for placing inside covers like the ones above. The set comes with four pillows that are filled with siliconized fibers to remain plush even with long-term use. Choose from various sizes ranging from 12 by 12 inches to 22 by 22 inches.

29

A Set Of U-Shaped Floating Shelves For Clever Storage

Tess King, the owner and lead designer at Key and Co., stresses that “clever storage solutions, like floating shelves [...] maximize space and reduce clutter, contributing to a clean and organized environment." These U-shaped floating shelves are easy to mount (all of the hardware is included), have an impressive 17.5-pound capacity, and are stylish as well. The set includes three floating shelves in various sizes — hang them in a grouping or spread them through different rooms in your home. They come in nine colors within the listing.

30

Some Sturdy Wooden Shelves With 2 Different Looks

Another gorgeous floating shelf option is these paulownia wood shelves that have matte black metal brackets (with a unique geometric design) that can be installed above or below the shelf for two different looks. The set includes three shelves of different lengths for a staggered look. They come in multiple colors within the listing as well.

31

This Round Mirror To Make Any Room Seem Bigger

King has a simple hack in her toolbelt that you’ll definitely want to steal: She says that incorporating a mirror in your home can “create the illusion of larger space” to “significantly enhance the aesthetics and comfort of a room." This frameless mirror is a budget-friendly buy that’s beyond beautiful — it features a beveled edge finish, iron hanging chain, and round shape that’s timeless, though other options like an oval or hexagon are available in the listing. There are two installation options to choose from (with or without the chain).

32

This Moon Phase Mirror That’s Totally Dreamy

Another option for making a room appear larger per King’s advice, this moon phase mirror is a decorative option that features five mirrors in total. The mirrors are made from high-quality acrylic and both sides are reflective, so it’s simple to hang. Silver chain accents (which connect the mirrors together) round out the design.

33

This Rainbow Stained Glass Film For Your Windows For Style & Privacy

King says “light-filtering window films [...] add privacy while allowing natural light to shine through.” Take any window in your home from average to exceptional with this rainbow stained glass film — it has the added bonus of blocking out up to 96% of the sun’s UV rays, protecting your skin and your belongings from damage. Plus, it offers a bit of added privacy. It’s a total cinch to install since it can be repositioned and removed; only water is needed to attach it to the glass.

34

These Smart Light Switches That Can Be Controlled Via Voice Or App

"Installing smart lights in your home can be an excellent convenience booster,” notes Brady Bridges, the owner and broker of Reside Real Estate. He recommends these smart light switches that seamlessly integrate with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant for voice control or can also be operated via the free Smart Life app “to make sure that you never get stuck fumbling,” explains Bridges. Set timers or countdowns to automatically turn them on or off based on your daily routine. The switches are straightforward to install.

35

A Pair Of Smart Light Bulbs With 16 Million Color Options

And speaking of smart home upgrades, these light bulbs can be totally controlled hands-free (using Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant), or remotely using the free Vont Home app. The number of adjustable settings is wild — there are 16 million colors to pick from as well as a wide range of brightness options, allowing you to achieve the perfect ambiance based on your mood. You can set them on a timer, they’re bright at 810 lumens and they’ll last for 20,000 hours — all for under $20.

36

These Solar-Powered Lights To Illuminate Paths Around Your Home

When lighting your home, Bridges stresses to not forget about your outdoor spaces. “Path lighting, such as solar-powered lanterns, can make a big difference in the outdoor areas of your home within a minimum budget,” he explains. This solar-powered set costs just $20, yet it comes with 12 lights that you can utilize to illuminate walkways, flower beds, driveways, or any other outdoor area. The weather-resistant lights have a stainless steel finish that won’t rust and each light will shine bright for up to eight hours on a full charge (which takes around six to eight hours to achieve).

37

A Set Of Gorgeous Outdoor String Lights To Add Ambiance

CEO of Aviara Pavers Jason Farr is a big proponent of string lights. "I love how adding string lights to your outdoor patio space or your backyard adds so much beauty to the space. The warm toned lighting creates a cozy ambiance, perfect for a friend’s night out," he says. The 50-foot light set has 15 light sockets (and it actually comes with 16 shatterproof Edison bulbs, so you have a backup) and it is completely waterproof. Other strand lengths are also available in the listing, ranging from 24 feet up to a whopping 200 feet for larger outdoor areas.

38

A Jar Of Ultra-Matte Chalk Paint To Update Tired Furniture (This Comes In So Many Colors)

A little bit of paint can go a long way in updating (or even just touching up) furniture pieces — as Sant explains, it can “help make the home look more presentable." This chalk-finish paint comes in more than 50 shades, allowing you to find an ideal match for your vision. It’s highly pigmented for easy coverage on various surfaces including wood, glass, metal, and more. Once dry, it boasts an ultra-matte finish that’s totally in at the moment. It comes in a wide range of colors (including metallics) within the listing.

39

This $9 Touch-Up Kit For Wood Furniture

Don’t discard nicked, scratched, or scuffed wooden furniture — instead, fix it with this 12-piece kit. Included are six markers and six wax sticks that can be used to repair damage on nearly any wooden piece in your home (including floors). The various shades (oak, cherry, maple, walnut, mahogany, and black) allow you to find a good match for a seamless repair.

40

This Pressure Washer Attachment Set To Up Your Curb Appeal

Another easy way to improve the exterior of your home as suggested by Mahoney is by power washing the siding (or even other spots like your sidewalk, patio, or deck) with this pressure washer gun set that comes with five tips to complete various tasks. It connects to your pressure washer to allow you better control and it has a working pressure of up to 4,000 PSI for effective cleaning. “I can get up close to things and concentrate on certain areas. I used it to clean my lawnmowers and worked awesome. [...] I also used it on some vinyl siding that had some stubborn algae buildup” wrote one fan on Amazon.

41

A Beautiful Rug That Disguises Scratched Floors

Sant has one tip that pros use when staging a home that you might want to apply to your own space: “Realtors often use furniture, artwork, and other visual elements to help draw the eye away from any potential eyesores.” This area rug sports a geometric pattern that’s a total eye-catcher, and it’s made from polypropylene fibers that are soft underfoot. Choose from a few colors and sizes within the listing to fit your space.