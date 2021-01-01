As the sign that's ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarius lives their life looking forward to the next new and exciting thing. Naturally, this attitude also applies to their sex life. Although they're just as passionate as their fellow Fire signs in bed, they tend to get bored fairly easily. So if you're looking for new ways to shake things up with your archer, stimulating Sagittarius' erogenous zones is a simple way to do so. According to astrologers, there are three highly sensitive areas on their body that you should focus your attention on.

In astrology, every sign is associated with at least one area of the body starting with Aries at the head to Pisces at the feet. According to astrologer Arriana Fox, Sagittarius, the ninth sign in the zodiac, rules over the hips, liver, thighs, and sciatic nerves.

"It's why they have that swagger that gets our attention when they walk into a room," Fox says. "Sags tend to have very sexy legs as they're naturally inclined to have control over the hips and thighs."

But a Sagittarius' legs and thighs aren't just the most attractive parts of their body. It's also their biggest erogenous zones. As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, Sagittarius doesn't need too much to get in the mood. "Instead, the thrill of a new position, place, or experience is what turns them on most," she says. If you're looking to excite your Sagittarius partner, pay a lot of attention to the following three erogenous zones.

Hips As the ruler of the hips, sensual touches to that area can really light Sagittarius' fire. "You can help them truly access their hips by unlocking motion in this area (think: hip circles, wiggles, and bounces)," Semos says. They have a lot of energy to burn, and will love testing new ways to move if you take the lead. Dancing closely together or going any other type of activity that "unlocks creativity of motion" in the hip area will also help bring out their passionate side.

Thighs As the ruler of the thighs, Sagittarius tend to be naturally active and athletic. According to professional astrologer Esoteric Esa, they tend to gravitate towards partners who are just as active as they are. "They want a lover they can go hiking with, and then come home and have sweaty passionate sex," Esa says. Doing something active together, especially something that activates the thighs, like going out for a run, can help get them in the mood. Placing your hand on their thigh while you're watching a movie together, kissing their inner thighs during foreplay, or grabbing onto their thighs during sex will really get them going.

Knees If you really want to shock their senses in a pleasurable way, try running your hand down their leg and let it linger in the back of their knee. According to Fox, this is one of their hidden sensitive spots. "The back of the knee joint area will tickle their senses as the nerves are connected to their hot points," Fox says. "It's a forgotten area that can please them and set their passions on fire." It's one spot you definitely don't want to miss.

