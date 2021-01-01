Sex & Relationships
These Are Sagittarius' Erogenous Zones, According To Astrologers
"The thrill of a new position, place, or experience is what turns them on most."
As the sign that's ruled by Jupiter, the planet of expansion, Sagittarius lives their life looking forward to the next new and exciting thing. Naturally, this attitude also applies to their sex life. Although they're just as passionate as their fellow Fire signs in bed, they tend to get bored fairly easily. So if you're looking for new ways to shake things up with your archer, stimulating Sagittarius' erogenous zones is a simple way to do so. According to astrologers, there are three highly sensitive areas on their body that you should focus your attention on.
In astrology, every sign is associated with at least one area of the body starting with Aries at the head to Pisces at the feet. According to astrologer Arriana Fox, Sagittarius, the ninth sign in the zodiac, rules over the hips, liver, thighs, and sciatic nerves.
"It's why they have that swagger that gets our attention when they walk into a room," Fox says. "Sags tend to have very sexy legs as they're naturally inclined to have control over the hips and thighs."
But a Sagittarius' legs and thighs aren't just the most attractive parts of their body. It's also their biggest erogenous zones. As Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils, tells Bustle, Sagittarius doesn't need too much to get in the mood. "Instead, the thrill of a new position, place, or experience is what turns them on most," she says. If you're looking to excite your Sagittarius partner, pay a lot of attention to the following three erogenous zones.
Source
Kristina Semos, astrologer and owner of AstroOils
Arriana Fox, astrologer and Mysticalcraft Arriana at Keen.com
Esoteric Esa, professional astrologer