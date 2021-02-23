3 Zodiac Signs Sagittarius Will Like Regret Breaking Up With

Sagittarius is all about their freedom. Even if they're happily committed to their partner, they still need a lot of space to do their own thing. In typical fire sign fashion, they're adventurous, spontaneous, and are always on the lookout for the next new and exciting thing. It's all about moving forward. Because of this, it's easy to assume that the zodiac's archer would never think twice about going back to an ex. While that's typically the case, there are three zodiac signs Sagittarius will likely regret breaking up with.

Chances are, you won't find the archer moping around and listening to sad music after a breakup. Instead, a post-breakup Sagittarius is optimistic and ready to go. "This fiery, freedom-loving sign is typically quick to move on because new people and adventures are waiting," Michelle Welch, astrologer and owner of SoulTopia, LLC, tells Bustle.

Even if the breakup was painful, they'd do their best to convince themselves that it was meant to be and that ending the relationship was for the best. According to Welch, many Sags eventually end up staying friends with their ex.

Sagittarius is one sign who can stay happily single for as long as possible. But according to astrologer Elisa Robyn, Ph.D., there are aspects of previous relationships that they will long for most. For instance, they love having someone to come home to after their latest adventures. It helps keep them grounded. They also like having someone there to listen to their stories and join them in philosophical conversations.

"Sagittarians live with this push-pull, wanting freedom and then finding that they miss a true companion," Robyn says. According to her and Welch, these are the zodiac signs Sagittarius will likely regret breaking up with most.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Aries and Sagittarius make a powerful, fiery match. They're driven, courageous, and passionate about life. They dream big, aren't afraid of potential obstacles, and push forward until they reach their goals. When they're together, they can accomplish a lot. However, these are two highly opinionated and stubborn signs. According to Robyn, their fights can get as heated and passionate as their sex life. Simultaneously, the combination of the impulsive Aries and the impatient Sagittarius can be explosive and may cause this relationship to end. However, this is a relationship that will never be forgotten. "The large-hearted Sagittarius will always miss the passionate and positive energy of Aries," Robyn says.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Leo is another fire sign Sagittarius will have trouble getting over. When these two energetic signs get together, there is never a dull moment. Leo is highly creative and loves coming up with new ideas, and Sagittarius is always down to explore and experiment. They're partners in crime. According to Robyn, this relationship is also mutually supportive, and they will help each other grow both professionally and personally. However, both signs can be headstrong and demanding. Sagittarius may feel weighed down by Leo's constant need for attention and choose to end the relationship. However, Leos are hard to forget. Sagittarius will regret breaking up with someone who they saw as their true equal.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) You wouldn't really think that Libra, the sign of partnerships, would make a great match for the independent archer. However, these two signs get along really well. In fact, Welch says Sagittarius would likely regret breaking up with Libra the most. "Libra is also optimistic, witty, and challenging," she says. Libras tend to be very in tune with their partner's needs. If they know how Sagittarius needs space, they have no problem giving it to them. According to Welch, the relationship with Libra would likely feel like an adventure instead of confinement. Sagittarius will miss out on having a partner who really understood what they needed.

Sources:

Michelle Welch, astrologer and owner of SoulTopia, LLC

Elisa Robyn, PhD, an astrologer and astrology transitions consultant