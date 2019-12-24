These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Most Likely To Be Friends With An Ex

For some zodiac signs, the mere idea of interacting with an ex will make their blood run cold. They'd much prefer to delete photos, toss gifts into the dumpster, and never think of ol' what's-their-name ever again. But for others, it's not only possible to be friends with an ex, it's actually kind of fulfilling.

Of course, there are a million and one factors at play that make it easier for some folks to be friends with an ex, including how the relationship ended, and whether they were friends beforehand. Add in past dating history and other life experiences (both good and bad), and some signs may be naturally more open to it than others.

For the zodiac signs who typically don't have a problem keeping an ex in their life, whether it's in a small way (like getting coffee once a year) or a big way (like texting all day every day), it can also come down to their personality traits and values.

According to astrologers, it's going to the be signs who place a lot of emphasis on relationships, and thus want to hang onto the connections they've formed with others. They won't want to cut ties with people they've gotten to know —at least not too easily — and if that means maintaining a friendship with an ex, they'll be all about it. Read on below for the zodiac signs most likely to maintain that connection.

1. Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Tina Gong/Bustle Gemini is a light-hearted sign, astrologer Clarisse Monahan, who owns the site Venus in Retrograde, tells Bustle. So they aren't the type to turn a cold shoulder to an ex, and never speak to them again. They are also fair-minded, Monahan says, and since they're an air sign, aren't ruled by their emotions. Add it all up, and it makes sense why they'd be cool with reaching out to an ex. "Their outgoing communicative nature makes it difficult not to keep communicating with people they are in relationships with once they transition into friends," Monahan says. "Being the sign of communication they are used to a constant rapport." Even though the relationship didn't work out, they still view their ex as someone worth chatting with, and won't really think twice about doing so. That said, "Geminis are also impatient and easily bored so how long the friendship lasts depend on how long the ex keeps their interest in this role," Monahan says. "Gemini has an ever-expanding legion of friends, so it just depends on if they can fit their ex into their schedule. Being a mutable sign, they are more able than others to roll with life's punches and changes."

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Tina Gong/Bustle Few signs value relationships quite like Cancer, which is why they're more likely than anyone else to maintain a friendship with an ex. "Cancer's sign is all about the past so they find it hard to completely break ties," Monahan says. They'd feel like completely moving on from an ex, and no longer having them in their life, would mean losing all their memories. And that would severely bum them out. Cancer is also really loving and nurturing. "If you are someone with a Cancer sun or moon, say, then Mothering is your highest expression," Monahan says. "This sign is extremely tender in their approach to human love and one of the most feeling signs. And this spills over into their breakups." They won't be the one to cut ties and never look back, but instead will reach out to their ex to see how they're doing. "They still care about people from their past," Monahan says. "However, Cancer needs to beware of being used by their exes for emotional support, as the crab invites people to pour their heart out to them." So while it's great that Cancer is willing to be so sweet, they should be wary of getting caught up in toxic situations. "Cancer draws out the sensitivity in everyone it contacts, encouraging them to feel safe enough to weep and unload," she says. "It also takes a long time for Cancer to let go of love, so maintaining a friendship with their exes may sometimes be confusing and not the healthiest situation for them."