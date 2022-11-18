7 Dos & Don'ts For An Epic Sagittarius Season

Astrology
Make the most of this adventurous, optimistic month.
Pack a suitcase — Sagittarius season 2022 is here! Between Nov. 22 and Dec. 21, the daring archer is inspiring us to explore, learn, and check off a few things on our bucket lists. Ready to jump into this optimistic season? Follow these dos and don’ts of Sagittarius season 2022.
Whether you want to take a coding class or learn a new language, Sagittarius season is a great way to embody the fire sign's thirst for understanding. Sagittarius is about pushing the boundaries of your awareness, so focus on gaining hands-on experience.