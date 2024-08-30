These 3 Zodiac Signs Should Brace For Impact During September’s New Moon

As the calendar flips to a new month, the September new moon is sweeping in to cleanse your palate of August’s intense astrology and help you get serious about your objectives as you wrap up the summer. Rising on Sept. 2 in practical-minded Virgo, this lunation gives all zodiac signs the power to get granular about their goals and embrace a clear-minded new beginning. And for the signs most affected by the September new moon, the power of this lunar reset could have even longer-term ripple effects in their lives.

The new moon in Virgo finds the sun and moon together in this pristine and perfectionistic earth sign’s territory, highlighting the minutiae of people’s daily routines, wellness habits, and other little details of plans that might otherwise be overlooked. This makes it a helpful time to make small but sustainable improvements in your life that benefit your health and productivity — think coming up with fresh time management tools, organizing your living space, or getting into a new exercise routine.

The sun and moon in Virgo will face off with disciplined and down-to-business Saturn in Pisces, bringing larger responsibilities to the forefront of your mind as you consider how to move forward. All zodiac signs are being challenged to step up and approach their goals with more maturity and consideration for the long term, but it’ll be especially tangible for the mutable signs. Channel Virgo’s attentiveness and groundedness by setting practical intentions with realistic steps to success.

In addition to being the last new moon of the summer, this new moon is also the last lunation before eclipse season begins on Sept. 17, making it an important time to get organized before some cosmic chaos returns. Everyone should take advantage of these vibes, but the zodiac signs most affected by the September new moon should take extra care to tap in.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

This is the annual new moon in your sign, Virgo, so be prepared to turn over a new leaf in a big way. This lunation is holding a mirror up in front of you, asking you to analyze how you’re showing up in the world and make adjustments if you don’t like what you see. What have you been wanting to change or improve about yourself to maximize your potential? How can you sharpen the lens through which you see the world and have a more clear-cut point of view? What small changes could you make that might have a big impact? Be real with yourself, but also beware of being overly critical. Changes in your life should be made from a place of self-compassion, not self-consciousness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Sagittarius will be most affected by September's new moon.

Virgo season has you zooming into the details of your career all month, but this new moon in your ambitious tenth house will be an especially motivating time to start new projects and refine your grind. If your professional trajectory has been messy or unclear, now’s the time to start perfecting your plans so you can get ahead. Is your schedule set up in a way that’s conducive to productivity? Do you feel organized enough to be able to pursue your long-term goals effectively? Now’s a time to kick off some new habits at work and approach things pragmatically and realistically.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

It’s time to look at the close relationships in your life and put them under a magnifying glass, Pisces. This new moon is rising in your partnerships sector, so you can implement some changes and embrace healthier dynamics with the people closest to you. Now’s a time to get real about the little things that might be flying under the radar and eating away at the foundation of your bond — like a small habit that’s been hurtful, or a minor situation that’s been building resentment. It’s easy to turn the other cheek, but for the longevity of your relationships, it’s better to step up and address things.